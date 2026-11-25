

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study by the American Cancer Society (ACS) has found a major reduction in the difference in death rates between Black and white Americans over the past three decades.



Researchers analyzed U.S. death records from 1990 to 2023 to identify the main causes behind the differences in death rates between non-Hispanic Black and white Americans. They examined 24 causes of death and compared the results based on age and sex.



The findings showed that the overall gap in death rates between Black and white Americans had reduced significantly by 2023.



The study, published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, found that the gap in death rates among Black adults fell by 56% among men and 68% among women between 1993 and 2023. Lower death rates from cancer, heart disease and HIV among Black Americans were the main reasons for this improvement in both men and women.



However, differences in deaths caused by kidney disease, accidents and drug overdoses continued to affect progress in both groups. Maternal deaths remained a concern among women, while differences in deaths linked to homicide, diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke continued among men.



'We are so encouraged by our findings as the data gives a clear picture of how much progress has been made,' lead author Hyuna Sung said. 'It's a huge public health achievement, showing that health inequity is avoidable.'



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