Virbac to acquire Axiota Animal Health, Inc. - creating a leading global platform for innovative cattle health solutions

Axiota is a U.S.-based company generating ca. USD 65 million in revenue, 80% of which is from the U.S, providing Virbac an immediate, strong foothold in the U.S. ruminant market

Virbac possesses deep internal expertise with Axiota's Multimin brand and an existing strong partnership with Axiota, as the owner of the brand in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa and as the distribution partner of Axiota in multiple European countries

This acquisition reinforces and complements Virbac's strategic 'Supercharge' platform in the ruminants segment

The transaction integrates two innovative, fast-growing products: Multimin (injectable trace minerals) and Lactipro (rumen-native probiotics), and all future innovation pipeline, both of which will also benefit from Virbac's global presence in ruminants and the opportunity to bring these solutions to farmers in many more countries

The acquisition integrates Axiota's highly specialized & expert teams in cattle preventive health, including specialized manufacturing and R&D capabilities

The transaction is expected to be growth and margin accretive for Virbac group from the first year

PARIS, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Paul Martingell, CEO, Virbac:

"The acquisition of Axiota marks a transformative milestone within our 'Growing Together' strategy, for our Farm Animal division and our North American footprint. Combining our existing portfolio with renowned, fast growing solutions like Multimin and Lactipro gives veterinarians and farmers the comprehensive preventive care they need to succeed. Just as importantly, we are welcoming an exceptional team whose R&D, industrial, and commercial expertise we deeply respect. Building on years of successful partnership, this acquisition now officially unites our teams. I am convinced Virbac's unique, science-based, entrepreneurial and strong family culture is the perfect home for the Axiota team to have an even greater impact for animal health and opportunities for growth."

William (Bill) Weldon, Ph.D., CEO, Axiota:

"Over the last 20 years, the Axiota team has developed innovative, prevention-focused products that have achieved commercial success in the cattle industry globally. Joining the Virbac group will give greater global reach for both Multimin and Lactipro, and our team will become part of a growing global animal health leader. Beyond the strategic fit, we were immediately struck by the obvious human connection and shared values between our two companies. Like Virbac, we are driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and a deep commitment to the farming and ranching community, making this partnership a natural and exciting evolution for our people."

contact@virbac.com





View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/virbac-to-acquire-axiota-animal-health-inc---creating-a-leading-global-platform-for-innovative-cattle-health-solutions-302950804.html