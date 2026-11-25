

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices have surged on Wednesday as investors assessed the ongoing Saudi Arabia-Houthi escalation along with the reports of Strait of Hormuz attack incidents.



WTI Crude Oil for January delivery was last seen trading up by $1.60 (or 1.95%) at $83.65 per barrel.



In its war against Saudi Arabia, today, the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group operating in Yemen, targeted the financial district in Riyadh, and the sprawling Ras Tanura refinery in retaliation for strikes on their territory.



Ras Tanura is Saudi Arabia's largest refinery that also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi Arabia's crude oil.



Announcing the attacks, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the strikes were conducted in three phases.



Earlier, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition stated that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed four drones at Ras Tanura.



Citing the Iranian army, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that an oil tanker hit a naval mine and caught fire transiting via 'restricted zone' through the Strait of Hormuz.



Prior to this, the navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps announced two oil tankers struck naval mines, exploded and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels were attempting to use an unauthorized route through the waterway, according to the IRGC.



A spokesperson for Iran's army Mohammad Akraminia stated that its military deployed new systems and upgraded the existing ones to strengthen surveillance and control of the strait.



Qatar is actively mediating between the U.S. and Iran. Qatar's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari called on all parties to exercise restraint and pursue diplomacy and reiterated that dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving the crisis.



On Monday, IRGC Major General Amir Hatami ordered to close the strait further day by day until its seven conditions are fulfilled by the U.S. He warned that in the event of a fresh war, Iran will fight without geographical limitations.



Yesterday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations stated that on Monday, three vessels were struck by 'unidentified projectiles' as they sailed east through the strait.



Predictions by different agencies on a possible oil glut in 2027 exerted downward pressure on the oil prices while the uncertainty about the Strait of Hormuz reopening pushed prices higher.



On the inventory front, according to the American Petroleum Institute, crude oil inventories increased by 126,000 barrels for the week ending November 20, following a 5,300,000 thousand barrel increase in the previous week.



According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, for the week ending November 20, the crude oil inventories increased by 1,110,000 barrels.



For the same period, gasoline inventories increased by 1,733,000 barrels, distillate inventories (which include diesel and heating oil) increased by 715,000 barrels, and heating oil inventories increased by 219,000 barrels.



The ministers of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide on their 2027 output policy. Traders are focusing on how the OPEC plans to decide on the next year's production quotas.



The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 103.61, down by 0.20 (or 0.19%) today.



Late Monday, U.S. Department of Treasury imposed fresh sanctions on more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies and key personnel in order to disrupt Iran's global shadow banking network and restrict its access to foreign currency.



Day before yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. is investigating Iran's involvement in dozens of cyberattacks targeting energy tankers.



Reportedly, Iran targeted as many as 50 ships carrying oil, liquefied petroleum gas, chemicals, and other potentially hazardous freight while some received warnings and bomb threats as a part of Iran's campaign to trigger fear among seafarers.



U.S. President Donald Trump had already announced that he is not rushing to take any decision on Iran until January 1.



Even though fears of wider military escalation have lowered, concerns surrounding commercial shipping security, tanker incidents, and the fresh cyber threats that target critical infrastructure continue to offer a geopolitical risk premium to crude oil prices.



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