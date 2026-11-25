Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. RIWI's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

RIWI highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2026 - in US Dollars:

Revenue of $942,345 for the quarter ending September 30, 2026 compared with $1,441,366 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing a decrease of 34.6%. Revenue increased 6.5% sequentially compared with the second quarter of 2026. The Company's revenue consisted of $314,907 in transaction revenue, $100,156 in recurring revenue and $527,282 in project-based revenue. RIWI recorded a net loss of $653,458 and an operating loss before other income of $397,242 during the quarter, compared with a net loss of $247,230 and an operating loss before other income of $234,334 for the corresponding period in 2025. The quarterly net loss included a non-cash impairment charge of $210,000 relating to goodwill and intangible assets acquired with TheoremReach. Recurring revenue remained significantly below the prior year primarily due to a previously disclosed non-renewal of two contracts representing approximately $263,000 of prior-year quarterly revenue, partially offset by growth in CoolTool subscriptions. RIWI's transaction revenue also declined on a year-over-year basis, but this is expected to slowly improve over the coming quarters as RIWI onboards new publishers to its network and improves survey conversion rates. RIWI signed 304 customer contracts during the quarter, including 24 new customers, reflecting continued demand across the Company's solutions. The majority of these customer contracts came from the Audience business unit. RIWI continued to experience significant growth in its Audience business unit, particularly within its managed services offering, building on the operational improvements implemented during the first half of 2026. Managed services revenue increased approximately 43% sequentially to $379,326 in Q3, up 115% from Q1. The improvements reflect both growing demand and increased operational efficiency. To support this growth, RIWI is further developing its AI-powered bidding and sample management system to improve operational efficiency, increase capacity and support continued revenue growth. RIWI launched Verify Human, its AI-powered research fraud detection solution, and signed its first customers during the quarter. CoolTool 2.0, RIWI's AI-powered research platform, also became commercially available and signed its first paying customer. Both products represent opportunities to expand recurring platform revenues as commercialization progresses. RIWI announced a partnership with Redjade, a sensory research platform, to integrate RIWI Audience directly into Redjade's platform through an application programming interface (API). The integration will enable Redjade customers to access and purchase RIWI's audience services directly within the Redjade platform, expanding the Company's potential distribution reach. Redjade customers are expected to gain access to RIWI Audience beginning in the latter part of the fourth quarter of 2026. Management believes the partnership provides an opportunity to expand RIWI's customer reach and generate additional audience revenue through an established distribution channel. Management has identified a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, as further detailed in Note 3 to the Q3 2026 condensed consolidated interim financial statements and the accompanying MD&A.

"The demand for access to real verified human data is increasing, which drove the 43% sequential revenue growth in RIWI's managed service audience business. We expect the managed service audience business to continue growing in the fourth quarter of 2026," said Greg Wong, CEO of RIWI. "At the same time, the previously announced non-renewal of two significant recurring revenue contracts and the decline of the programmatic audience business continues to impact RIWI's overall profitability. With the commercial launches of CoolTool 2.0 and Verify Human, we also see opportunities to rebuild and grow our higher-margin recurring revenue business in the coming quarters."





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About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding expected sequential growth in managed services revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026; the expected improvement of transaction and recurring revenue; the expected timing and benefits of the Redjade integration; and the commercial prospects of CoolTool 2.0 and Verify Human. Material assumptions include continued demand from customers, successful deployment of the Company's bidding and sample management system, the onboarding of new publishers, and timely completion of the Redjade integration. Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially include reduced spending by or loss of key customers, slower than expected adoption of new products, operational capacity constraints, competition, and the Company's ability to fund its operations. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

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