Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, today announced the commercial launch of Verify Human, a browser-based verification platform designed to authenticate whether an online participant is a real person before collecting digital information or enabling online interactions.

Verify Human has been developed in response to the rapid increase in AI-generated content, automated bots, click farms, repeat participation and fraudulent online activity, which are creating growing challenges for organizations that depend on trusted human interactions. As artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent, businesses across market research, customer insights, online panels and other digital applications are placing greater emphasis on validating the authenticity of participants before decisions are made from the data they provide. The Global Data Quality Initiative's H1 2026 benchmarking research, based on nearly 1.8 million survey records across 13 countries, found average post-survey respondent removal rates of 13.1% for consumer studies and as high as 59.6% for B2B studies, highlighting the growing data-quality challenges facing the research industry.

Verify Human performs a multi-signal verification check within the participant's web browser using behavioural, device and session signals, with optional on-device facial analysis. The platform is designed to confirm that a participant is live, unique and not an automated bot without requiring software downloads, specialized hardware or identity documents. Where the camera-enabled mode is used, facial analysis is completed locally on the participant's device, and no image or video is transmitted to or stored on RIWI's servers.

The platform can also operate in a behavioural-only mode without a camera, allowing customers to configure verification based on the requirements of each use case. Verify Human can be integrated through hosted redirects, embedded widgets, software development kits, application programming interfaces and webhooks, enabling customers to introduce verification into existing survey, research and digital workflows.

Verify Human is offered under a software-as-a-service subscription model with plans ranging from a free 30-day trial to enterprise deployments. Paid subscriptions begin at US$99 per month and include a monthly allocation of verifications, with additional usage billed on a per-verification basis. Pricing decreases as customer volumes increase, supporting scalable deployment across organizations of all sizes. Management believes demand for trusted human authentication will continue to increase as organizations seek to improve data quality and reduce automated or fraudulent activity across digital workflows.

"The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence is changing how trust is established online," said Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer of RIWI. "For the first time, automated internet traffic is estimated to exceed human traffic, and organizations can no longer assume that every digital interaction originates from a real person. Verify Human was developed to help address this challenge by confirming that a live and unique human is present before data is collected, while preserving privacy through on-device processing that does not require an image or video to be transmitted to a server."

Verify Human builds upon RIWI's longstanding expertise in browser-based research technologies and digital respondent engagement. For more than a decade, the Company has helped organizations collect reliable human insight across more than 200 countries and territories. Verify Human extends those capabilities into a standalone software platform designed to authenticate human participation before digital data is collected.

Verify Human is now commercially available, and the Company has commenced onboarding of paying customers and initiating proof-of-concept deployments with organizations across the digital research ecosystem. Management's initial commercialization efforts are focused on converting proof-of-concept deployments into recurring customer subscriptions while continuing to refine the platform and expand functionality based on customer feedback. The Company intends to provide updates as customer adoption and other meaningful commercial milestones are achieved.

Additional information about Verify Human, including product capabilities, integration options and pricing, is available at verifyhuman.riwi.com.

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

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CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

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