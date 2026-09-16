Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research firm that is building the trust infrastructure of the research industry is pleased to announce the commercial launch of CoolTool 2.0, its next-generation survey and research platform built from the ground up with artificial intelligence at its core. RIWI has been leveraging the platform for several months internally before releasing the solution to customers.

CoolTool 2.0 is now commercially available, with paying customers already using the platform. The platform is offered on a recurring subscription basis, with additional advanced AI and neuromarketing capabilities available through a credit-based usage model. This structure is designed to provide RIWI with recurring software revenue together with incremental usage-based revenue as customers expand their use of the platform.

CoolTool 2.0 is an AI-Native Platform

Unlike traditional research platforms that add AI functionality to legacy technology, CoolTool 2.0 was built as an AI-native platform, with AI integrated throughout the research workflow. The platform can also integrate with third-party websites, applications and customer AI environments providing flexibility to support custom workflows, capabilities and security requirements.

This allows customers with significant security or data-governance requirements to use their own AI with CoolTool 2.0. CoolTool's survey logic and functionality can connect directly to a customer's own AI account, helping ensure that sensitive customer data is not exposed to third-party AI providers. This capability is particularly relevant for highly sensitive research, including product innovation, healthcare, defence, and other regulated or security-conscious applications.

CoolTool 2.0 Delivers Advanced Research Capabilities

Core capabilities include non-conscious research methodologies such as implicit testing, eye tracking and emotion measurement. The platform also includes AI-powered probing of open-ended responses, allowing researchers to dynamically follow up on responses and bring qualitative-style insight into scalable quantitative research.

CoolTool 2.0 is designed to assist researchers throughout the survey development process. Researchers can provide their learning objectives in plain language and use AI to support survey construction, logic, probing and analysis. Alternatively, researchers can provide a completed questionnaire and use CoolTool's AI-assisted survey programming capabilities. The platform also includes integrated AI-supported analysis and automated translation.

"CoolTool 2.0 strengthens RIWI's position across the research value chain," said Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer of RIWI. "Our strategy is to bring together software, AI-enabled research tools and RIWI's global audience capabilities in a way that gives customers a more complete research solution. CoolTool expands the portion of the research workflow that RIWI can serve, while giving RIWI an additional recurring revenue opportunity."

Sonar Strategies is an early customer of CoolTool 2.0 plans to use the platform to support its Intelligent Persona offering. As an innovation agency, Sonar Strategies selected CoolTool 2.0 for its ability to apply AI capabilities at scale.

"Customers want research that bridges the say-do gap. CoolTool 2.0's AI probing and non-conscious research methodologies provide us with a modern, highly flexible platform that can deliver deeper understanding at scale." said Eliot Roth, President of Sonar Strategies. "RIWI's AI integration, together with its online panel capabilities, provides us with a one-stop shop for both methodology and sample needs."

The Company also announces the launch of its new corporate website, representing a broader branding and corporate refresh designed to more clearly communicate RIWI's technology, products, research capabilities and evolving commercial strategy. The updated website provides a more streamlined presentation of RIWI's business and reflects the Company's continued development as a technology-enabled research platform.

The Company will showcase CoolTool 2.0 at the 2026 Corporate Researchers Conference, taking place September 15-17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For additional information on CoolTool 2.0, please visit the CoolTool website.

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

About Sonar Strategies

Sonar Strategies is an innovation consulting group powering insights via custom market research, technology and creativity. Sonar Strategies has been providing clients with a smarter approach for over 40 years. Today Sonar Strategies leverages this expertise to offer complex perspectives to traditional and non-traditional studies. Sonar Strategies utilizes a variety of qual and quant methodologies. Much of Sonar Strategies research involves complex quantitative studies, though they also have innovative qualitative. Research areas include Concept Testing, Package Testing, Concept Development, Consumer Behavior, and White Space Identification. Sonar Strategies has also built an advanced AI understanding tool, Intelligent Personas.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"



Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

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