Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce a new partnership with RedJade Sensory Solutions, LLC ("RedJade"), a provider of software used to conduct sensory and consumer research.

Under the partnership, RIWI will provide audience and survey respondent access for research conducted through the RedJade platform. The agreement operates under a revenue-sharing model, with RIWI earning a contractual share of revenue generated from qualifying survey responses supplied through RIWI.

RedJade provides a leading software platform for organizations conducting sensory and consumer research, including survey development, participant recruiting, data collection, project management and real-time analysis. Its technology is used across a range of industries including food and beverage, personal care, household products, healthcare, automotive, travel, hospitality and financial services.

The partnership expands RedJade's ability to provide external audience access directly within its existing research workflow. Where a RedJade customer requires audience beyond its existing panels or recruiting sources, those respondents can now be sourced through RIWI directly within the RedJade workflow.

For RIWI, the agreement represents an additional distribution channel for its audience business, enabling RedJade customers to access RIWI audiences directly within their existing research workflow. Revenue to RIWI will be transaction-based and tied to actual usage. RIWI will serve as RedJade's primary integrated external audience provider under the partnership.

The Company believes the partnership is strategically attractive because it embeds RIWI's audience capabilities within an established research technology platform and provides an opportunity to participate economically as RedJade customers conduct additional research. There is no guaranteed minimum revenue associated with the arrangement, and revenue generated will depend on customer adoption and completed survey activity.

"This partnership is an important extension of our audience strategy," said Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer of RIWI. "RedJade already provides its customers with the technology required to design, manage and analyze consumer research, and by integrating RIWI's audience capabilities into that workflow, we can help those customers access respondents when they need to reach beyond their existing panels. Importantly, the model is transaction-based and scalable, allowing RIWI to participate in the resulting revenue as more research is conducted through the RedJade platform using RIWI audiences. We believe partnerships of this nature can expand the distribution of our audience business efficiently while leveraging the established customer relationships and workflows of our partners."

"Our goal at RedJade is to make it as easy as possible for our customers to execute high-quality sensory and consumer research within a single platform," said Steve Willis, President of RedJade. "Integrating RIWI's audience capabilities gives our customers another convenient option for accessing respondents when they need to extend beyond their existing recruiting sources, while keeping the research process within the RedJade workflow."

About RedJade Sensory Solutions

RedJade Sensory Solutions, LLC provides a comprehensive software platform purpose-built for sensory and consumer research. RedJade enables organizations to manage the entire research process in one platform, including study design, panel and participant management, recruiting, survey execution, data collection, real-time analysis and reporting. The platform supports a broad range of sensory and consumer research methodologies and is used by leading organizations across food and beverage, consumer products, personal care and other industries. RedJade is designed to make sophisticated research easier to execute, manage and scale. For additional information, visit https://redjade.net.

For more information contact: info@redjade.net

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314035