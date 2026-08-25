Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a market research platform, global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce that it will participate in the 2026 Corporate Researchers Conference ("CRC"), taking place September 15-17, 2026 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago in Chicago, Illinois.

Hosted by the Insights Association, CRC is the association's largest event and is expected to attract more than 600 attendees, with corporate researchers representing approximately half of anticipated attendance. The conference is designed specifically for corporate researchers and brings together corporate research and insights professionals to discuss emerging trends and technologies shaping the industry, including AI-driven strategy, technology-enabled insights and consumer understanding.

At CRC, RIWI will demonstrate its latest research and data capabilities, including VerifyHuman, its AI-based anti-fraud solution designed to improve the integrity of online research data, and CoolTool 2.0, its new AI-based survey and research platform. RIWI will also showcase its global reach for research sample and its consumer packaging research capabilities for premium brands.

Additional information regarding the 2026 Corporate Researchers Conference is available through the Insights Association.

Grant of Stock Options

RIWI also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 494,778 stock options (the "Options") to directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.155 per common share, expire on August 24, 2031, and are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About RIWI

RIWI is a market research platform and global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311366

Source: RIWI Corp.