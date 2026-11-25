Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Monteoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MTAU) ("Monteoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a high-resolution, drone-borne (UAV) magnetic, gamma-ray spectrometric (radiometric) and LiDAR survey over its Nudillales copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project ("Nudillales" or the "Project"), located in the municipality of Dabeiba, Antioquia, Colombia. The survey is the first step in the Company's pre-drilling target refinement program at Nudillales, and is designed to more precisely define the geology, alteration and structure beneath a large surface geochemical footprint, ahead of planned diamond drilling.

Highlights (see Figure 1)

Survey underway: Data acquisition commenced on November 13, 2026 and is expected to take approximately 25 days to complete.

Detailed, close-spaced coverage: 227 line-kilometres over 951 hectares, flown at 50-metre line spacing and a nominal terrain clearance of 50 metres, covering both the Nudillales intrusive suite and Tabaco and Charcohondo targets.

Three datasets in a single program: Magnetics, radiometrics and LiDAR topography will be collected concurrently to support geological, hydrothermal alteration and structural interpretation in areas of extensive vegetation and soil cover.

Focused on drill targeting: Results will be integrated with existing surface geochemistry and geological and alteration mapping to prioritize targets for the approximately 5,000-metre drill program planned at Nudillales, for which drilling permits are in place.

"Nudillales is a largely untested copper-gold-molybdenum system, and this survey is a major step toward positioning our first drill holes," stated Bob Neill, Chief Executive Officer of Monteoro Minerals. "Launching this program within weeks of our listing reflects our commitment to advancing our flagship projects quickly and systematically. High-resolution magnetics and radiometrics are among the most effective tools for vectoring toward the core of intrusion-related Cu-Au-Mo systems like Nudillales. Combined with the strong surface geochemistry already outlined at Nudillales, this dataset will allow our technical team to spot our first drill holes with considerably greater confidence."

Figure 1: Nudillales Project - UAV magnetic, radiometric and LiDAR survey area (blue-gray shading), containing the historical Nudillales Cu mine and soil geochemical anomalies (Au > 100 ppb, Mo > 25 ppm, Cu > 342 ppm). The Nudillales intrusive suite and the Tabaco and Charcohondo targets are highlighted.

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Survey Details

The survey is being carried out by Geoscan Ingeniería using UAV (drone) platforms. Magnetic and gamma-ray spectrometric data are being acquired along east-west flight lines spaced 50 metres apart, with tie lines spaced 250 metres apart, at a nominal mean terrain clearance of 50 metres. LiDAR data acquired over the same area will produce a high-resolution digital terrain model of the Project.

Low-altitude, drone-borne surveys allow data to be collected close to the ground in steep, forested terrain, providing the potential for higher spatial resolution compared with conventional fixed-wing or helicopter-borne surveys. Key survey specifications are summarized in Table 1.

Parameter Specification Contractor Geoscan Ingeniería Platform Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV / drone) Methods Magnetics (MAG), gamma-ray spectrometry (RAD) and LiDAR topography Survey area 951 hectares Total coverage 227 line-kilometres Flight lines East-west, spaced 50 metres apart Tie lines Spaced 250 metres apart Nominal terrain clearance 50 metres Start date November 13, 2026 Expected duration Approximately 25 days

Table 1: Nudillales UAV geophysical and LiDAR survey specifications

Survey Objectives

The survey was designed to better define geology, alteration and structure across the significant surface geochemical footprint at Nudillales and is expected to be fundamental to defining targets for follow-up drilling. Specific objectives are to:

Identify strong, well-defined magnetic contrasts associated with intrusive-related mineralization, as reflected by magnetite-rich intrusives and alteration zones, as well as overprinting magnetite-destructive alteration events;

Use potassium, thorium and uranium radiometric data to assist in identifying potassium rich intrusive phases, potential zones of potassic alteration and lithological contacts between plutons of contrasting composition;

Define the structural framework, including faults, shear zones and intrusive contacts, that may control the distribution of magmato-hydrothermal feeder zones and mineralization;

Generate a high-resolution LiDAR -based terrain model to support geological and structural interpretation, as well as planning of drill pads and access; and

Pinpoint high-priority zones potentially associated with magmatic-hydrothermal mineralization for follow-up diamond drilling.

About the Nudillales Project

Situated approximately 160 km NW of Medellin, Nudillales is road-accessible, being traversed by the Panamerican Highway en route to open-ocean port facilities located on the Gulf of Uraba, an additional 120 km further NW. Monteoro's mineral titles host an outcropping but largely untested, intrusion-related copper-gold-molybdenum-silver system, associated with the Nudillales suite, a km-scale, polyphase diorite-quartz diorite-quartz monzonite-aplite intrusive complex. Historical soil sampling outlined a copper-in-soil anomaly defining a target area of approximately 400 metres by 600 metres, containing more localized gold, molybdenum and silver values. Historical rock sampling has returned copper, gold and molybdenum values associated with zones of strong to intense fracturing, magmato-hydrothermal brecciation, replacement of mafic phases by magnetite, and potassic (K-feldspar-biotite) +/- quartz, sericite and pyrite alterations. Chalcopyrite +/- bornite and molybdenite occur as fracture fillings and disseminations in diorite-quartz diorite and aplite as well as in fragments within brecciated quartz monzonite. Two principal targets, Tabaco and Charcohondo, have been identified to date, and will be described in more detail in future press releases relating to the geology and geochemistry of the zone.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Felipe Rodriguez Novoa, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodriguez Novoa is not independent of the Company. The historical sampling results referred to in this news release were reported by previous operators. For the data verification, sampling, analytical and quality control information on which this news release relies, see the "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Nudillales Project" dated September 16, 2026, prepared by Janine Brown, B.Sc., P.Geo., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., who is independent of the Company, and the Company's filing statement dated as of October 26, 2026, each filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Geophysical surveys are indirect exploration methods; geophysical anomalies are not necessarily indicative of mineralization and must be tested by drilling.

About Monteoro Minerals Ltd.

Monteoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MTAU) is a Colombia-focused mineral exploration company advancing an extensive portfolio of gold and copper projects across some of the country's most prospective geological belts. The Company's three flagship projects, La Ruana, Nudillales and La Marquesa, offer multiple drill-ready targets supported by historical exploration and significant discovery potential. Led by an experienced team with a proven record of major mineral discoveries in Colombia, Monteoro is focused on creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration and responsible project advancement.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.monteoro.co.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Monteoro Minerals Ltd.

"Bob Neill"

President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. They are often, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "potential" and "target" and similar expressions, or by statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about the expected duration, completion and objectives of the geophysical and LiDAR survey at the Nudillales Project; the processing, interpretation and anticipated usefulness of the survey data; the timing of the announcement of survey results; the definition and prioritization of drill targets; the Company's planned drill programs and their scope and timing; the advancement of the La Ruana, Nudillales and La Marquesa projects; the potential for discoveries; and the Company's business plans and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable, including that: the survey will be completed as planned without material interruption from weather, terrain, equipment or other operational factors; the survey data will be of sufficient quality to support interpretation; the Company will obtain the surface access agreements, permits and other authorizations it needs on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; the Company will have sufficient funds for its planned programs; personnel, contractors and equipment will be available when needed; exploration results will support further work; the Company's mining titles will remain in good standing; and general business, economic, political and market conditions will not change in a materially adverse way.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include: the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that geophysical surveys do not identify drill targets, or that geophysical anomalies are not related to mineralization; delays in completing the survey due to weather, equipment failure, contractor availability or other factors; the risk that exploration does not result in the discovery of mineral resources or mineral reserves; delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, access agreements, permits or other authorizations, or to complete required community and Indigenous consultation; changes in Colombian mining, environmental or tax laws or their application; title risks, including the risk that pending applications are not granted; the need for additional financing, which may not be available on acceptable terms; changes in metal prices and currency exchange rates; the availability of personnel, contractors and equipment; security, social and political risks in Colombia; and the other risk factors described in the Company's filing statement dated as of October 26, 2026 and its other filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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