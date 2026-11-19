Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Monteoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MTAU) ("Monteoro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview on its extensive portfolio of gold and copper-gold early-stage exploration projects in Colombia following the commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 2, 2026.

With three flagship projects, more than US$40 million in historical exploration expenditures across its portfolio and an experienced technical team with a track record of major discoveries in Colombia, and following a successful C$10,007,100 private placement, Monteoro is positioned to advance multiple high-priority targets through a systematic exploration program over the coming months.

Key Investment Highlights:

Three Drill-Ready Flagship Projects: La Ruana, Nudillales and La Marquesa offer multiple gold and copper-gold exploration targets supported by historical drilling, geochemical sampling and geological work, with drilling permits in place for all three projects.

La Ruana, Nudillales and La Marquesa offer multiple gold and copper-gold exploration targets supported by historical drilling, geochemical sampling and geological work, with drilling permits in place for all three projects. District-Scale Discovery Potential: A property portfolio spanning hundreds of thousands of hectares, across some of Colombia's most prospective gold and copper belts, with more than US$40 million in historical exploration expenditures.

A property portfolio spanning hundreds of thousands of hectares, across some of Colombia's most prospective gold and copper belts, with more than US$40 million in historical exploration expenditures. Proven Team and Near-Term Catalysts: A leadership and technical team with more than 100 years of combined experience in Colombia and involvement in major discoveries including Buriticá, La Colosa, Gramalote and Quebradona, supported by a planned initial 15,000-metre drill program across the Company's three priority projects.

"With our TSX Venture Exchange listing now complete, we are entering an exciting new phase for Monteoro," stated Bob Neill, Chief Executive Officer of Monteoro Minerals. "We have assembled an exceptional portfolio of gold and copper exploration assets in Colombia, including three high-priority drill-ready highly-prospective exploration projects with compelling historical results and significant untested potential. Importantly, we are not starting from scratch. Considerable exploration work has already been completed across our portfolio, providing a strong technical foundation as we prepare to advance our priority targets."

"Our team has been directly involved in some of Colombia's most significant mineral discoveries, and we believe that experience, combined with our extensive land position and multiple exploration targets, gives Monteoro a compelling platform for discovery. Our focus over the coming months will be on advancing these opportunities toward drilling and building the foundation for sustained exploration success."

Three Flagship Projects with Multiple Discovery Opportunities

Monteoro's near-term exploration strategy is focused on three priority projects representing distinct gold and copper mineral systems, providing multiple opportunities for significant discoveries.

La Ruana - Established Gold-Copper Mineralization with Expansion Potential

Located in Colombia's prolific Middle Cauca Porphyry Belt, La Ruana hosts five identified gold-copper porphyry-style exploration targets along a trend extending more than three kilometres. Approximately 12,000 metres of historical drilling by Solvista Gold and IAMGOLD have returned significant copper-gold intercepts.

With approximately US$8.7 million in historical exploration expenditures, existing infrastructure and additional untested porphyry targets, La Ruana offers opportunities to confirm and expand known mineralization while evaluating new targets along the mineralized trend.

Nudillales - Large, Underexplored Copper-Gold Discovery Opportunity

Nudillales represents a largely untested intrusive-related copper-gold-molybdenum-silver system with a substantial surface geochemical footprint. Historical sampling has returned notable copper, gold and molybdenum rock values, with strong geochemical anomalies extending over an area of at least 1,200 metres by 400 metres.

The combination of encouraging surface results, favourable geology and limited historical exploration makes Nudillales a compelling opportunity to test a potentially large-scale mineralized system.

La Marquesa - High-Grade Gold-Silver Exploration Potential

Located approximately 10 kilometres north of B2Gold Corp.'s Gramalote gold project, La Marquesa hosts bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold-silver exploration targets supported by more than US$3 million in historical exploration expenditures.

The Company intends to build on this historical work through additional exploration and target refinement ahead of planned drilling, with the objective of evaluating the extent and continuity of mineralization across the project.

Advancing a Pipeline of Exploration Catalysts

Monteoro's preliminary exploration strategy includes an initial approximately 15,000-metre drill program across La Ruana, Nudillales and La Marquesa, with approximately 5,000 metres allocated to each project.

In advance of drilling, the Company plans to undertake additional geophysical surveys, geological mapping and geochemical sampling to refine and prioritize targets. The Company also intends to advance regional exploration across its broader project portfolio, including Buriticá West, the Mande Trend and Santa Elena.

These activities are expected to provide a series of exploration milestones as Monteoro advances its flagship assets and evaluates additional discovery opportunities across its extensive Colombian portfolio.

Experienced Team with a Proven Colombian Track Record

Monteoro's leadership and technical team brings more than 100 years of combined in-country experience, with members having led discoveries containing more than 50 million ounces of gold-equivalent resources, including Buriticá, La Colosa, Gramalote and Quebradona.

The Company's established technical capabilities, local relationships and extensive experience navigating Colombia's exploration and permitting environment provide a strong foundation for advancing its projects responsibly and efficiently.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Felipe Rodriguez Novoa, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Rodriguez Novoa is not independent of the Company. The historical drilling and sampling results in this news release were reported by previous operators. For the data verification, sampling, analytical and quality control information on which this news release relies, see the "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Ruana Project" dated September 29, 2026, the "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Nudillales Project" dated September 16, 2026 and the "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Marquesa Project" dated October 9, 2026, each prepared by Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., and the Company's filing statement dated as of October 26, 2026, all filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Monteoro Minerals Ltd.

Monteoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MTAU) is a Colombia-focused mineral exploration company advancing the country's largest portfolio of gold and copper projects across some of the country's most prospective geological belts. The Company's three flagship projects, La Ruana, Nudillales and La Marquesa, offer multiple drill-ready targets supported by historical exploration and significant discovery potential. Led by an experienced team with a proven record of major mineral discoveries in Colombia, Monteoro is focused on creating shareholder value through disciplined exploration and responsible project advancement.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website visit www.monteoro.co.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Monteoro Minerals Ltd.

"Bob Neill"

President & CEO

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. They are often, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "potential" and "target" and similar expressions, or by statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about the Company's planned exploration programs and their scope, timing and results, the advancement of the La Ruana, Nudillales and La Marquesa projects, the potential for discoveries, and the Company's business plans and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable, including that: the Company will obtain the surface access agreements, permits and other authorizations it needs on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; the Company will have sufficient funds for its planned programs; personnel, contractors and equipment will be available when needed; exploration results will support further work; the Company's mining titles will remain in good standing; and general business, economic, political and market conditions will not change in a materially adverse way.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include: the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that exploration does not result in the discovery of mineral resources or mineral reserves; delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, access agreements, permits or other authorizations, or to complete required community and Indigenous consultation; changes in Colombian mining, environmental or tax laws or their application; title risks, including the risk that pending applications are not granted; the need for additional financing, which may not be available on acceptable terms; changes in metal prices and currency exchange rates; the availability of personnel, contractors and equipment; security, social and political risks in Colombia; and the other risk factors described in the Company's filing statement dated as of October 26, 2026 and its other filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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