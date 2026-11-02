Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Robert Neill, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and Robert Shaw, Director and Technical Advisor, of Monteoro Minerals Ltd. ("Monteoro" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTAU), along with members of the Company's management team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snUPFQfXiFU

Monteoro is a Colombia-focused mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of gold and copper projects across some of the country's most prospective geological belts. The Company's management team and board have more than 100 years of combined experience in Colombia, and its members have been involved in discoveries that host more than 50 million ounces of gold-equivalent resources in the country. Monteoro is advancing its Marquesa, Nudillales and La Ruana projects and plans to begin drilling at multiple targets in the coming months, while also advancing a pipeline of additional projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322072