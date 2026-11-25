Single arm's-length strategic investor to subscribe at C$0.335 per share, with no finder's fees; proceeds to support commissioning and ramp-up of the 100%-owned, fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill as drilling continues to expand the Swanson Gold Deposit

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a strategic investor (the "Investor") has agreed to subscribe for up to 12,870,102 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share", and the Common Shares so issued, the "Offered Shares") at a price of C$0.335 per Offered Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$4,311,484, by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds for final commissioning and ramp-up of the Beacon Gold Mill, advancement of the Swanson Gold Project, and general working capital. Closing is expected to occur on or about December 2, 2026.

The Investor has agreed to subscribe for the Offered Shares resulting in the Investor holding 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a partially-diluted basis upon closing of the Private Placement. No insiders of the Company are participating in the Private Placement, and the Private Placement will not result in the creation of a new insider or Control Person of the Company. No finder's fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Private Placement.

Highlights

Strategic equity investment: up to 12,870,102 Common Shares at C$0.335 per share for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$4.3 million, from a single arm's-length strategic investor.

up to 12,870,102 Common Shares at C$0.335 per share for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$4.3 million, from a single arm's-length strategic investor. Clean terms: no finder's fees or commissions are payable, no insiders of the Company are participating, and the Private Placement will not create a new insider or Control Person.

no finder's fees or commissions are payable, no insiders of the Company are participating, and the Private Placement will not create a new insider or Control Person. Long-term alignment: an Investor Rights Agreement will give the Investor customary participation and top-up rights, a right to match certain change-of-control proposals and a right of first refusal over certain private placements.

an Investor Rights Agreement will give the Investor customary participation and top-up rights, a right to match certain change-of-control proposals and a right of first refusal over certain private placements. Beacon Gold Mill: refurbishment of the 750 tpd mill is complete, commissioning is ongoing and maintenance and repair work on the tailings storage facility was completed in mid-November 2026.

refurbishment of the 750 tpd mill is complete, commissioning is ongoing and maintenance and repair work on the tailings storage facility was completed in mid-November 2026. Complementary non-dilutive funding: a working capital advance of up to US$5 million is available from January 1, 2027 under the Company's gold and silver purchase agreement with Ocean Partners.

a working capital advance of up to US$5 million is available from January 1, 2027 under the Company's gold and silver purchase agreement with Ocean Partners. Drilling continues to expand Swanson: SW-26-126 returned 2.52 g/t Au over 14.35 metres, extending gold mineralization approximately 90 metres west along strike and near surface from the planned bulk sample / starter pit (announced November 16, 2026).

Andrew Elinesky, Chief Executive Officer of LaFleur Minerals, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome a second strategic partner to LaFleur Minerals in as many months. This investment, priced at an approximate 31% premium to LaFleur's 30 day VWAP, is a strong endorsement of our assets and our mine-to-mill strategy in the Abitibi Gold Belt. The proceeds strengthen our balance sheet as we commission our 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill, while our ongoing drilling continues to expand the Swanson Gold Deposit at depth and along strike. We appreciate the confidence of another strategic partner, in addition to Ocean Partners, with whom we closed our working capital facility in October."

Private Placement Details

Closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about December 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including, but not limited to, acceptance of the Private Placement by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Offered Shares will be issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws and will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date.

Investor Rights Agreement

On closing of the Private Placement, the Company and the Investor will enter into an investor rights agreement (the "Investor Rights Agreement"), which will remain in effect for so long as the Investor holds at least 5.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

Under the Investor Rights Agreement, the Investor will have customary participation and top-up rights to allow it to maintain its pro rata percentage ownership interest in the Company. In addition, the Investor will have (i) a right to match certain third-party proposals to acquire more than 50% of the Company's voting securities, or 50% of the consolidated assets of the Company or of its subsidiary holding the Beacon Gold Mill and tailings facilities and (ii) a right of first refusal over certain private placements.

Beacon Gold Mill

The Beacon Gold Mill is a 100%-owned, fully permitted 750 tonne-per-day ("tpd") gold processing facility located in Val-d'Or, Québec, with a permitted tailings storage facility ("TSF"). The mill uses a conventional cyanidation (leach) flowsheet with Merrill-Crowe gold recovery. Before its most recent gold production in 2022, the prior operator, Monarch Mining Corp., invested more than C$20 million in upgrading and modernizing the mill.

Refurbishment of the Beacon Gold Mill is now complete, and maintenance and repair work on the TSF was completed in mid-November 2026. In addition to processing mineralized material from Swanson, the Company is evaluating custom milling opportunities for other regional projects.

On October 13, 2026, the Company announced a definitive gold and silver purchase agreement with Ocean Partners UK Limited ("Ocean Partners"). Under the agreement, LaFleur Minerals will sell 100% of the gold and silver produced from the Swanson bulk sample to Ocean Partners, and the Company may draw a non-dilutive working capital advance of up to US$5 million, at its option and subject to customary conditions, from January 1, 2027. As announced on that date, the Company will not proceed with the non-binding term sheet with Trafigura Canada Limited previously announced on April 15, 2026.

Swanson Gold Deposit - Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment

On March 3, 2026, the Company announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Swanson Gold Deposit. The PEA was completed by ERM and contemplates processing at the Beacon Gold Mill. Highlights at a base-case gold price of US$2,750/oz include (all figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted):

After-tax NPV (5%) of C$101 million and after-tax IRR of 65%

Payback period of 1.8 years

All-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of US$1,569/oz

Initial capital cost of C$31 million, including the staged mill upgrade to 1,250 tpd

Seven-year mine life

The PEA is supported by an updated 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate (effective date February 23, 2026) comprising an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.96 million tonnes ("Mt") at 1.69 g/t Au for 160.3 thousand ounces ("koz") of contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.08 Mt at 1.93 g/t Au for 66.8 koz of contained gold (combined open pit and underground). The technical report supporting the PEA was filed on SEDAR+ on March 27, 2026 and is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. No Mineral Reserves have been declared for the Swanson Gold Project.

The Company has not made a production decision in respect of the Swanson Gold Project. Any decision to proceed with a bulk sample or to process mineralized material at the Beacon Gold Mill would not be based on a feasibility study of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and, as a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure.

Recent Exploration Results

Swanson Gold Deposit (November 16, 2026): Assays from the first five holes of the Fall 2026 Swanson deposit drill program extended gold mineralization approximately 90 metres west along strike and near surface from the planned bulk sample / starter pit. Highlights include:

SW-26-126: 2.52 g/t Au over 14.35 metres, including 9.40 g/t Au over 1.70 metres and 5.37 g/t Au over 2.50 metres

SW-26-125: 0.86 g/t Au over 45.0 metres, including 2.00 g/t Au over 7.50 metres, 2.08 g/t Au over 4.15 metres and 2.47 g/t Au over 1.50 metres.

The Swanson deposit program comprises 26 holes totalling approximately 12,300 metres, within a broader 93-hole, 25,570.5-metre drill program across the Swanson Gold Project.

Swanson Gold Deposit - Results Reported Earlier in 2026: Drilling at the Swanson Gold Deposit reported earlier in 2026 returned broad intervals of gold mineralization, including:

SW-25-080: 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres (reported April 21, 2026)

SW-25-081: 1.65 g/t Au over 136.10 metres (reported April 21, 2026)

SW-25-079: 2.29 g/t Au over 68.30 metres (reported April 21, 2026)

SW-25-085: 2.95 g/t Au over 80.00 metres (reported May 12, 2026)

SW-25-086: 2.37 g/t Au over 88.05 metres (reported May 12, 2026)

SW-25-066: 2.05 g/t Au over 158.25 metres (reported February 4, 2026)

Regional Exploration - Bartec, Jackson and Jolin (October 5, 2026): Results from 35 holes (9,429 metres) of the 64-hole regional program identified new priority targets:

Bartec: SW-26-124, the first modern drill hole at the historical Bartec showing since 1987, intersected 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 metres, including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 metres, from 38.00 metres downhole (approximately 30 metres below surface). Bartec is located approximately 5 kilometres from the main Swanson Gold Deposit.

SW-26-124, the first modern drill hole at the historical Bartec showing since 1987, intersected 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 metres, including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 metres, from 38.00 metres downhole (approximately 30 metres below surface). Bartec is located approximately 5 kilometres from the main Swanson Gold Deposit. Jackson: drilling has extended gold mineralization approximately 1,200 metres west-northwest along strike from the historical showing, with intervals including 1.45 g/t Au over 7.70 metres (SW-26-111), 27.80 g/t Au over 1.0 metre (SW-26-113) and 0.60 g/t Au over 44.0 metres, including 3.41 g/t Au over 2.95 metres (SW-26-117).

drilling has extended gold mineralization approximately 1,200 metres west-northwest along strike from the historical showing, with intervals including 1.45 g/t Au over 7.70 metres (SW-26-111), 27.80 g/t Au over 1.0 metre (SW-26-113) and 0.60 g/t Au over 44.0 metres, including 3.41 g/t Au over 2.95 metres (SW-26-117). Jolin: drilling returned multiple mineralized intervals within individual holes, including 0.58 g/t Au over 19.6 metres and 1.77 g/t Au over 6.45 metres (SW-26-103), and 0.53 g/t Au over 11.2 metres (SW-26-104).

Reported intervals are drilled core lengths; true widths have not yet been determined. All results summarized above were previously disclosed. For complete details, including sampling, QA/QC procedures and drill collar information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 4, April 21, May 12, October 5 and November 16, 2026, available on SEDAR+ and at www.lafleurminerals.com.

Sampling and QA/QC: As described in the November 16, 2026 release, core sampling by LaFleur Minerals is subject to a QA/QC program that includes the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates. NQ-diameter sawn half-core samples were sent to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. ("AGAT") for preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec, and gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish in Thunder Bay, Ontario. AGAT is independent of the Company.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. (OGQ), Vice President of Exploration for the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Ducharme is not independent of the Company.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance its PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which it believes have significant potential to deliver long-term value.

The Swanson Gold Project covers approximately 22,815 hectares (228 km²) and is located approximately 45 kilometres north of Val-d'Or in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's most prolific gold-producing regions. It includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec and Jolin gold targets and several others that make up the Swanson Gold Project. In March 2026, LaFleur announced the results of a positive PEA for the Swanson Gold Project and the restart of the Beacon Gold Mill (refer to the news release dated March 3, 2026).

LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing 750 tpd and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling for other nearby gold projects.

The Val-d'Or-Malartic mining district, 50 to 75 kilometres south and southwest of Swanson, hosts several operating mines and advanced projects, including Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic, Goldex and LaRonde mines, Eldorado Gold's Lamaque Complex, Fresnillo's Novador project and Cartier Resources' Chimo Mine project. Further northeast, Gold Fields is advancing the Windfall deposit, while Bonterra Resources is advancing the Barry and Gladiator deposits in the Urban-Barry gold camp. Mineralization at these properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Swanson Gold Project.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Private Placement, including the number of Common Shares to be issued, the gross proceeds, the Investor's anticipated shareholding, the expected closing date and the satisfaction of closing conditions; the Investor Rights Agreement and its terms; the intended use of proceeds; the commissioning, restart and ramp-up of the Beacon Gold Mill and the timing thereof; the Swanson bulk sample and the agreement with Ocean Partners, including the availability of the working capital advance; custom milling opportunities; the results and implications of the PEA; the interpretation of drilling results and planned exploration; and the Company's plans for the Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill.

Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions as at the date of this news release, including that the Private Placement will close on the terms and timing described; that the CSE will accept the Private Placement and all regulatory approvals required to complete it will be obtained; that the Beacon Gold Mill and TSF will perform as expected; and that gold prices, costs and the availability of financing will be consistent with management's expectations. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: the risk that the Private Placement may not close on the anticipated terms or timing, or at all; the availability of financing; risks relating to the commissioning and ramp-up of the Beacon Gold Mill; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the continuity and grade of mineralization; permitting, regulatory and technical risks; the absence of a production decision supported by a feasibility study; gold prices and currency exchange rates; and the risks described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+.

Drilling results are not necessarily indicative of a mineral resource. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information.

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