

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value ticked lower on Wednesday amid economic data releases indicating mixed results with the personal consumption expenditures index exceeding expectations while the jobless claims coming in lower than expected. Uncertainty increased with the U.S. imposing a new wave of tariffs on several countries while technology sector continued to give ground due to artificial intelligence-related concerns.



Today, the U.S. Dollar Index DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was last seen trading at 103.70, down by 0.11 (or 0.11%).



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.098, down by 0.10%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.312, down by 0.02%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 159.190, up by 0.04%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.831, up by 0.55%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.421, up by 0.39%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.663, up by 0.17%.



On the economic front, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. economy expanded an annualized 4.30% in the third quarter of 2026, much higher than 3.40% reported in the advance estimate, and marking the fastest growth rate in three years, reflecting upward revisions to investment and consumer spending.



The U.S. Mortgage Bankers Association of America's Purchase Index increased to 151.60 on November 20 from 137.60 over the previous week.



According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, on a month-on-month basis, the U.S. core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, considered to be the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred measure of underlying inflation, increased 0.30% in October, matching market expectations and marking the third consecutive month of increases at the same pace.



On a year-on-year basis, the core PCE index increased 3.30% in October, up from 3.10% in September and slightly above the market expectations of 3.20%.



The PCE price index increased 0.30% month-over-month in October 2026, following a 0.50% rise in September, and in line with market expectations.



On a year-on-year basis, the PCE inflation accelerated to 3.80% in October from 3.70% in August, in line with market expectations.



Data from the U.S. Department of Labor revealed that the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell by 13,000 to 189,000 in the third week of November, well below market expectations of 200,000.



Continuing jobless claims decreased to 1,697,000 in the week ending November 14 from 1,792,000 in the previous week.



In the U.S., stocks linked to artificial intelligence continued to fall, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbling more than 4% as chip makers lead the declines.



Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. was preparing to raise tariffs on dozens of countries including China as the U.S. contended that they offered liberal subsidies to their domestic industries and supported excess industrial production which is acting against the interests of the U.S. manufacturers.



Investigations were conducted on the trade practices of 12 countries, 27-member E.U., and Taiwan.



Today, the U.S. announced a set of fresh tariffs on several countries including China, the European Union, and 12 other nations.



China is facing the highest tariffs of 'up to' 40%, whilst Vietnam faces up to 35% and the other countries have been hit with either 25% or 20%.



These new levies take effect only in 2027. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that these latest tariffs issued would 'level the playing field for American workers.'



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, currently investors are betting on a 97.20% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike at the upcoming meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on December 8-9 while the odds on the rates being held at the current level hover around 2.80%.



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