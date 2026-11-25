Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") by the sale and issuance of 15,972,733 Units at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,395,909.95 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of closing (the "Closing Date").

Scott Eldridge, CEO, stated: "We are very pleased with the strong investor response to this financing, particularly given the challenging market conditions facing the junior resource sector. The upsizing of the original amount demonstrates continued investor confidence in Military Metals and speaks to the quality of our asset portfolio including our flagship Trojarova project in Europe, the continents premier antimony asset. Securing this additional capital in the current market environment is a positive endorsement of our team and strategy as we continue to advance our projects."

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a finder's fee of $2,400 in cash to an eligible finder.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for further exploration activities related to the Trojarova Gold-Antimony Project in Slovakia, technical studies related to the same, and general working capital. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the Closing Date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor may there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the intended use of net proceeds from the Offering. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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