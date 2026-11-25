

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 3.25 percent from 3.00 percent.



Australia will release Q3 numbers for private new capital expenditure, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 4.4 percent on quarter following the 3.6 percent decline in the three months prior.



Japan will see September results for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected slip 1.6 percent on month after adding 0.4 percent in August. The coincident is seen higher by 0.7 percent after slipping 1.8 percent in the previous month.



Singapore will provide October data for industrial production; in September, output was down 3.9 percent on month and up 3.4 percent on year.



Hong Kong will release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were up 57.8 percent on month and exports rose 64.9 percent for a trade deficit of HKD46.3 billion.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News