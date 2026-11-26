

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japan stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one day after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 580 points or 1 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 57,000-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak thanks to rising oil prices and weakness among the technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.



The Nikkei finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses among the technology, semiconductor, communications and finance sectors.



For the day, the index tumbled 1,633.01 points or 2.78 percent to finish at 57,011.62 after trading between 56,502.97 and 58,472.56.



The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened sharply lower on Wednesday but trended higher throughout the session, with the Dow peeking up into the green by the day's end.



The Dow climbed 164.25 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 50,182.95, while the NASDAQ stumbled 147.73 points or 0.62 percent to close at 23,585.80 and the S&P 500 fell 18.31 points or 0.25 percent to end at 7,182.78.



Lingering concerns about the artificial intelligence trade contributed to the early selling pressure in the technology sector. Shares of AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) tumbled by nearly 4 percent, while Micro Technology (MU) and Oracle (ORCL) also tumbled.



Further negative sentiment was generated by Trump administration's announcement of new tariffs for the European Union and China, among others - stoking fear of retaliatory measures.



In U.S. economic news, a closely watched Commerce Department report showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with estimates in the month of October.



Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday following reports of more attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $1.60 or 1.95 percent at $83.65 per barrel.



Closer to home, Japan will see September results for its leading and coincident indexes later today. The leading index is expected slip 1.6 percent on month after adding 0.4 percent in August. The coincident is seen higher by 0.7 percent after slipping 1.8 percent in the previous month.



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