Autumn cruise travel surges 30%: Increased Popularity Among Families

Autumn cruise travel up 30% year-over-year

Millennial & Gen Z cruise bookings grow by over 40% year-on-year

Family travel is the fastest-growing segment, up 40%

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Booking Earlier, Sailing Far and Wide

Trip.com Group booking data for cruises departing between September and November points to stronger demand for cruise holidays, led by family travel, younger consumers and cruise-and-stay itineraries.

Cruise travel is gaining momentum this autumn, with bookings across Trip.com Group rising almost 30% year-on-year. Passenger volume is increasing by 27%, while gross merchandise value is growing at a strong double-digit rate, indicating that travellers are not only taking more cruises but also spending more on their holidays.

Demand is strengthening throughout the season, with bookings for September departures up almost 45% year-on-year, followed by growth of 23% for October and 20% for November, reflecting continued consumer confidence in cruise holidays as a convenient way to combine accommodation, dining, entertainment and destination experiences in a single trip.

Millennials & Gen Z emerging as a key growth engine

For millennial and Gen Z travellers, born between 1990-1999 (late Millennials and early Gen Z), cruise bookings rose over 40% year-on-year. This travel segment increasingly views cruise travel as a social, experience-led and value-conscious holiday option. Their average booking value rose close to 10% year-on-year, while family travel remained the leading travel party type among Gen Z, growing by almost 60%. Gen Z couple bookings also increased by nearly 35%.

Destination preferences are evolving rapidly. Singapore and Southeast Asia, in particular, emerged as the fastest-growing itinerary region among these travellers this autumn. This signals rising interest in both short-haul international sailings and destination-rich domestic cruise experiences.

Balcony cabins remain the preferred choice

Travellers are increasingly prioritising personal space and sea views. Balcony-cabin bookings rose over 40% year-on-year, outpacing overall cruise-booking growth. Suite bookings also increased 30%, while inside-cabin demand grew close to 20%.

This trend suggests that travellers are placing greater value on the onboard experience itself, particularly as cruise ships become holiday destinations in their own right, offering a wider range of entertainment, dining, wellness and family facilities.

Families are powering cruise demand

Cruises continue to appeal to travellers seeking a holiday format that works across different ages and travel styles. Family bookings grew almost 40% year-on-year, making them the fastest-growing major travel-party segment.

Solo bookings grew by just over 35% year-on-year but remain a niche, accounting for single-digit percentages of bookings. Couple bookings also grew over 25%, and their share remains more than seven times that of solo travellers.

This points to a broadening role for cruises: they are no longer simply a choice for multigenerational family holidays. The all-in-one nature of cruising, where accommodation, activities, and dining are integrated, is resonating with couples, independent travellers, and social groups seeking ease and flexibility.

Travellers are booking much earlier

Cruise travellers are increasingly planning ahead. The average booking window increased to 64 days, with the strongest rise coming from travellers booking 180+ days in advance. This segment increased by over 500%, suggesting that consumers continue to treat cruises as a more considered holiday purchase to secure preferred itineraries, cabin categories and sailing dates, rather than a last-minute getaway.

Longer planning cycles were especially pronounced among younger travellers. Gen Z travellers' average booking window increased to nearly 85% year-on-year, outpacing the broader cruise market.

Singapore and cruise-and-stay holidays gain traction

Among travellers originating from Asian source markets, Singapore and Southeast Asia are among the strongest-performing itinerary regions on the Group's platforms, with bookings increasing for family, couples and solo travellers by triple-digit growth year-on-year. Regionally, family travel leads growth on European itineraries, while solo travel leads in the polar regions.

Singapore and Southeast Asia continue to appeal to cruise-and-stay travel products, which let travellers add flights and hotel stays to cruise bookings on every site. Singapore and Southeast Asia itineraries now generate the most cruise-and-stay orders, at more than 20 times last year's levels, while other destinations such as the Americas also grew by double digits year-on-year.

Gen Z is helping to accelerate this trend: cruise-and-stay bookings among younger travellers grew by triple digits year-on-year. The data indicate that consumers are increasingly seeking convenience by adding pre- or post-cruise stays, exploring gateway cities and making the most of their journey.

As travellers plan earlier, seek more flexible holiday formats, and place greater emphasis on the end-to-end experience, cruise travel is becoming an increasingly compelling option for families, younger consumers, and travellers looking to combine multiple destinations into a single trip.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a global travel service provider comprising Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group is on the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

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