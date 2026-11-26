

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese market is trading sharply higher on Thursday, reversing some of the losses in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving well above the 58,100 level, with gains across most sectors led by technology and financial stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 1,124.16 points or 1.97 percent to 58,135.78, after touching a high of 58,180.86 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is soaring more than 10 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging down 0.1 percent and Honda is also edging down 0.4 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is surging almost 7 percent, Screen Holdings is adding almost 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is gaining more than 4 percent.



In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding more than 1 percent.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is gaining more than 1 percent, Panasonic is advancing almost 2 percent, Sony is edging up 0.4 percent and Canon is up more than 1 percent.



Among other major gainers, Kioxia Holdings is skyrocketing almost 13 percent, Resonac Holdingsis soaring almost 9 percent and Kokusai Electric is jumping more than 7 percent, while Furukawa Electric and Murata Manufacturing are surging almost 7 percent each. Sumitomo Metal Mining is advancing more than 6 percent, while Disco, Sumco, Taiyo Yuden and Lasertec are gaining almost 6 percent each. Mitsui Kinzoku and Japan Steel Works are adding more than 5 percent and JX Advanced Metals is up almost 5 percent.



Conversely, Oriental Land is losing more than 3 percent and Sapporo Holdings is down almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday before staging a significant recovery attempt as the day progressed, but extended the volatility seen over the past few sessions. The major averages all climbed well off their lows of the session, with the Dow reaching positive territory.



The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. The Dow climbed 164.25 points or 0.3 percent to 50,182.95, but the S&P 500 fell 18.31 points or 0.3 percent to 7,182.78 and the Nasdaq slid 147.73 points or 0.6 percent to 23,585.80.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday following reports of more attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $1.60 or 1.95 percent at $83.65 per barrel.



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