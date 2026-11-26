Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GFR) (TSX: GFR) ("Greenfire" or the "Company") announces that Travis Belak, Vice President, Finance, has tendered his resignation effective December 8, 2026, to pursue other opportunities in advance of the proposed acquisition of Greenfire by Strathcona Resources Ltd. The Company thanks Mr. Belak for his significant contributions to Greenfire.

About Greenfire

Greenfire is an oil sands producer actively developing its long-life and low-decline thermal oil assets in the Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada, with its registered offices in Calgary, Alberta. The Company plans to leverage its large resource base and significant infrastructure in place to drive meaningful, capital-efficient production growth. Greenfire common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "GFR". For more information, visit greenfireres.com.

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