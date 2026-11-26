Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Freedom Gold Corp. (CSE: FRDM) (the "Company" or "Freedom") announces that, further to its news releases dated September 2, 2026 and October 13, 2026, the Company has revised the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares (the "FT Shares") to provide for the issuance of up to 6,153,846 FT Shares at a revised purchase price of $0.13 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 (the "FT Offering").

The Company intends to complete a first tranche of the FT Offering on or about November 27, 2026, consisting of approximately 3,846,154 FT Shares for gross proceeds of approximately $500,000. The Company intends to complete a second tranche of the FT Offering for the balance of the FT Shares thereafter.

The revised purchase price and corresponding increase in the maximum number of FT Shares issuable under the FT Offering are the only changes to the terms of the FT Offering. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged. For further details regarding the FT Offering, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 2, 2026 and October 13, 2026.

The Company has also extended the deadline for completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 1,666,666 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a purchase price of $0.12 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $200,000 (the "Unit Offering"). All other terms and conditions of the Unit Offering remain unchanged. For further details regarding the Unit Offering, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2026.

Completion of the FT Offering and the Unit Offering remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

The foregoing securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Freedom Gold Corp.

Freedom Gold Corp. is a leading exploration and development company focused on unlocking the vast potential of gold resources. With a strategic approach to resource management and a commitment to sustainable practices, Freedom is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering value for its stakeholders. Founded in 2020, its mineral properties are located in Quebec and Nova Scotia, regions renowned for its rich deposits of these valuable resources. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: the completion of the FT Offering and the Unit Offering; the timing and anticipated closing dates thereof, including the anticipated closing of the first tranche of the FT Offering on or about November 27, 2026 and the subsequent closing of a second tranche; the number of FT Shares expected to be issued under each tranche of the FT Offering; the anticipated gross proceeds of the FT Offering and the Unit Offering; and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although Freedom believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Freedom can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Freedom's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, without limitation, the ability to complete the FT Offering and the Unit Offering on the terms and within the timeframes described herein or at all; the ability to obtain all required regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the CSE; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; fluctuations in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; permitting and regulatory risks; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Freedom does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

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