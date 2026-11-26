Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the Swiss stock exchange SIX

Bachem is targeting average annual sales growth of 15%-18% in local currencies from 2025 to 2031 and an EBITDA margin of 33%-35% by 2031

From 2027 to 2031, Bachem plans an extensive investment program, with a particular focus on expanding its Swiss sites

Peptides will remain the core business and financial foundation, while the oligonucleotide business will continue to be systematically expanded

Significantly higher investment in innovation: Bachem intends to quadruple annual R&D spending from around CHF 10 million in 2025 to around CHF 40 million by 2031

Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Bachem Holding AG (SIX: BANB) ("Bachem") today presents its new corporate strategy and financial targets through 2031 at its Capital Markets Day in Zurich. Bachem aims to grow faster than the CDMO market for TIDES active pharmaceutical ingredients while continuing to increase profitability. Peptides will remain Bachem's core business and financial foundation. The company will continue to systematically expand its oligonucleotide business. Targeted investments in innovation and capacity are intended to enable further growth.

"Our new strategy clearly sets the direction for the next phase of growth. We are strengthening our leading position in the peptide business and systematically developing our oligonucleotide business further. With targeted investments in innovation and capacity, we are laying the foundation for profitable growth," says Anne Stoller, CEO of Bachem.

Financial targets through 2031

Bachem expects the CDMO market for TIDES active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to grow at an average annual rate of 10%-15% between 2025 and 2031. Over the same period, the company is targeting average annual sales growth of 15%-18% in local currencies and therefore aims to grow faster than the market. The starting point is sales of CHF 695 million generated in fiscal year 2025. By 2031, Bachem is targeting an EBITDA margin of 33%-35%.

To support the targeted growth, Bachem plans investments equivalent to 25%-30% of sales for the years 2027 to 2031. The investments will be concentrated in the early years of the planning period. The funds are intended primarily for the further expansion of the Bubendorf and Sisslerfeld sites and for expanding capacity in the United States.

Bachem will continue to prioritize organic growth. The investment program is expected to be financed primarily through operating cash flow, customer contributions in the form of repayable prepayments, and existing credit facilities. In addition, Bachem is considering financing through bonds.

Four strategic areas of action to deliver greater customer value

Bachem is aligning its strategy with four key customer needs: speed, reliability, scalability, and partnership. To meet these needs, the company intends to accelerate development and production processes. Bachem also aims to adapt capacity flexibly to customer demand and further strengthen long-term partnerships. To deliver on this value proposition, Bachem is focusing on four strategic areas of action: innovation, focus, capacity, and people.

Innovation: Bachem aims to develop and scale new technologies faster and transfer them into industrial production. Through a company-wide innovation platform, the "Innovation Powerhouse," Bachem brings together expertise in chemistry, process development, plant engineering, data, and artificial intelligence. Bachem plans to increase annual research and development spending from around CHF 10 million in 2025 to around CHF 40 million in 2031.

Bachem aims to develop and scale new technologies faster and transfer them into industrial production. Through a company-wide innovation platform, the "Innovation Powerhouse," Bachem brings together expertise in chemistry, process development, plant engineering, data, and artificial intelligence. Bachem plans to increase annual research and development spending from around CHF 10 million in 2025 to around CHF 40 million in 2031. Focus: Bachem deploys expertise, capacity, and investments specifically where it can create the greatest value for its customers. To achieve this, Bachem will review its portfolio and sharpen its focus by further defining the responsibilities of individual sites and deepening strategic customer partnerships.

Bachem deploys expertise, capacity, and investments specifically where it can create the greatest value for its customers. To achieve this, Bachem will review its portfolio and sharpen its focus by further defining the responsibilities of individual sites and deepening strategic customer partnerships. Capacity: Bachem combines targeted investments in additional capacity with more efficient use of its existing production network. Organic growth will continue to be the priority.

Bachem combines targeted investments in additional capacity with more efficient use of its existing production network. Organic growth will continue to be the priority. People: Bachem is strengthening technical, operational, and digital capabilities as well as leadership capabilities across the organization. The "Bachem Behaviors," developed together with team members, provide the foundation for collaboration and help preserve the company culture even as strong growth continues.

Clear roles for sites within the global network

Bachem is further defining the profiles of its individual sites and strengthening their collaboration within the global network. Switzerland will remain the center for innovation and corporate management. Bubendorf will be further strengthened as a center of excellence for research and development. Additional capacity for commercial production will be created at the Sisslerfeld site.

The U.S. sites are a strategic part of Bachem's global network combining proximity to customers with development expertise and production capacity.

Capital Markets Day 2026

The Capital Markets Day presentation is available at www.bachem.com/about-bachem/investor-hub.

About Bachem

Bachem is the leading peptide and oligonucleotide development and manufacturing specialist, helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers worldwide advance therapies for patients. With over 50 years of experience, Bachem combines scientific and technological expertise, industrial scale and regulatory capabilities to support customers from research and clinical development to commercial production. Headquartered in Switzerland, Bachem operates sites in Switzerland, the UK and the United States and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BANB).

For more information, visit www.bachem.com.

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Bachem Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Bachem Holding AG assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

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