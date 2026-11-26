

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Thursday, even as trading volumes are likely to remain thin amid the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.



Trading on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will resume on Friday with a shortened trading session, closing early at 1 pm ET instead of 4 pm ET.



U.S. stock futures ticked higher following recent losses in the tech sector on concerns about an AI bubble and fears of higher interest rates.



Asian markets were mostly higher as beaten-down chipmaking and AI-related stocks benefited from some bargain hunting.



Meanwhile, U.S. credit rating agency Standard & Poor's has placed Nvidia's credit rating under review for a possible downgrade, citing governance problems exposed by CEO Jensen Huang's departure and return.



Investors took in their stride a fresh round of proposed U.S. tariffs, which are not yet in effect and are unlikely to be implemented before late January 2027, depending on the review process and bilateral trade negotiations. There is no fixed effective date stated in the notices.



The U.S. dollar regained some ground after a two-day corrective move on the back of falling Treasury yields as investors piled into the perceived safe haven of government debt.



Brent crude futures climbed above $95 a barrel, extending gains for a third straight session. Concerns intensified over potential supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery.



Non-interest-bearing gold edged up 0.2 percent to $3,595 an ounce after rising 0.9 percent on Wednesday. The combination of persistent inflation and resilient U.S. economic growth strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve could maintain a restrictive monetary policy for longer.



Overnight, U.S. stocks climbed well off their lows to end mixed as investors weighed hotter core PCE print, strong economic growth futures, and proposed new tariffs on 14 of Washington's major trading partners.



The PCE price index rose 0.3 percent month-on-month and 3.8 percent year-on-year in October. Core PCE inflation increased 0.3 percent sequentially and accelerated to 3.3 percent annually, reinforcing expectation for a 25-bps rate hike at the Fed's December policy meeting.



Q3 real GDP was revised up to an annualized 4.3 percent gain on stronger investment and consumer spending, while weekly jobless claims fell more than expected last week, October durable goods orders edged up 0.2 percent, and the Fed's Beige Book showed the U.S. economy grew at a 'slight to moderate' pace across eight of 12 districts.



Trade tensions returned to the fore as the Trump administration proposed sweeping new tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including China and the European Union, over alleged industrial excess capacity.



While the Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.6 percent.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped as much as 4.7 percent earlier amid renewed concerns about AI spending, valuations and the returns companies can earn on their investments.



European stocks ended firmly in the red on Wednesday as rate-hike worries, concerns over the level and sustainability of AI investment and trade tensions pressured bank and technology stocks.



The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.1 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent.



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