Original-Research: Springvest Oyj - from NuWays AG



26.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Classification of NuWays AG to Springvest Oyj Company Name: Springvest Oyj ISIN: FI4000369442 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 16 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Julius Neittamo

Exit path opens for the largest holding; chg. + PT up



Yesterday, Springvest's largest portfolio holding, Desentum, reported positive Phase 2 results for DM-101PX, its birch pollen allergy therapy. We flagged this as a significant catalyst in our initiation report. The trial met its primary endpoint. A 10-week course produced a statistically significant reduction in allergen-induced nasal symptoms against placebo, with the effect still present at a follow-up challenge 25 weeks after treatment.



Why this is significant. Springvest owns c. 8% of Desentum and has arranged € 50m of funding for the company, of which € 28m this year. Desentum is also the largest single position in the portfolio at c. 24% of look-through value. The readout de-risks a significant holding and opens an exit path for the first time. As per Desentum's CEO, with the birch product having passed through Phase 2 and shown to work in patients on both safety and efficacy, the company can now move on to commercial options such as strategic partnering or a listing.



On the potential upside. Desentum was valued at € 120.2m post-money in an oversubscribed € 28m round arranged by Springvest earlier this year. An exit value is difficult to pin down at this stage, but it could land several times above that level. In a blue sky scenario, a € 600m exit would return € 48m gross to Springvest, or € 38m after tax, against a current market cap of c. € 50m. At the 80% payout policy that is € 5.45 per share distributed.



Hologic acquired Mobidiag in 2021 at a € 668m valuation, returning € 12.62m to Springvest before tax, allowing a € 1.80 dividend at a 22% yield. This is the kind of outsized exit venture returns depend on, where a small number of holdings carry the portfolio. Interestingly, Desentum's current CEO, Pekka Mattila, sat on Mobidiag's board, and previously co-founded Finnzymes, where he was CEO for 25 years until Thermo Fisher acquired the company in 2010.



Earlier this week, Varjo Technologies, another portfolio company, announced an IPO on First North Finland at a pre-money valuation of some € 140m, which is lower than we expected given the € 262.7m post-money valuation, in the round Springvest arranged in 2024. Yet, Springvest owns only 0.5% of Varjo, limiting the absolute impact of the lower valuation. We estimate the write-down's impact to be € 0.10 per share. A successful listing would nonetheless convert the stake into a liquid holding and lead to incremental dividend distributions, likely in 2028.



YTD deal flow remains broadly on track. Springvest has closed seven public rounds YTD for € 43.3m plus € 11.4m in private placements, against our € 51m and € 13m FY estimates. Meeting our public forecast would require one more close of c. € 8m in December.



Hike on the portfolio leg. We raise our exit assumptions for Desentum following the readout and lower them for Varjo to reflect the maximum IPO price. Portfolio fair value moves from € 4 to € 5 per share. We raise our PT to € 16.00 (old: € 15.00) based on our SOTP and reiterate BUY.



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