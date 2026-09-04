The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.09.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.09.2026Aktien1 US0644281059 Bank of the Philippine Islands ADR2 KYG3777K1031 GCL Global Holdings Ltd.3 US4458281064 Hunting PLC ADR4 US4798301010 Jollibee Foods Corp. ADR5 US5632571049 Manila Water Co. Inc. ADR6 US69367W1018 PT Energi Mega Persada TBK ADR7 US80918M4015 Scorpio Gold Corp. ADR8 PLTRMSP00031 Thorium Space S.A.9 GB00BBQ33664 Nationwide Building Society10 US7055802075 Pegatron Corp. GDR11 GG00BMHG0H12 Pollen Street Group Ltd.12 FI4000369442 Springvest Oyj13 AU0000488082 Eau Lithium Ltd.14 AU0000487795 Kantra Copper Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 EU000A4E0XXX Europäische Union2 XS3498880XXX Ceská Sporitelna AS3 XS3489639XXX Eurobank S.A.4 XS3491329XXX European Bank for Reconstruction and Development5 XS3491333XXX Paccar Financial Europe B.V.6 US04522KAXXX Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)7 NL0015074XXX Nationale-Nederlanden Bank N.V.8 CH1593191XXX Roche Kapitalmarkt AG9 US912797WXXX United States of America10 US06368MYXXX Bank of Montreal11 XS3471560XXX East Japan Railway Co.12 XS3485542XXX Koninklijke KPN N.V.13 FR001401AXXX La Poste14 CA44932WAXXX Hyundai Capital Canada Inc.15 IE000DE2VXXX CT QR Series Emerging Markets Equity Active UCITS ETF Acc USD16 IE000FW1RXXX CT QR Series Emerging Markets Equity Active UCITS ETF Inc USD17 IE0004QLGXXX L&G Market Neutral Commodities UCITS ETF