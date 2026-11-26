

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction company, said on Thursday that it has secured an additional contract of $275 million with an existing client to build a new data center in Georgia.



Skanska will build a new 48MW data center facility with a total square footage of 244,730 square feet. The work includes construction of the shell and interior fit-out for technical spaces, support areas, and office functions. In addition, the company will construct an 860-square foot ancillary water treatment facility.



The construction began in November and is expected to be completed in October 2028.



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