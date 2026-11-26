

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday as beaten-down chipmaking and AI-related stocks benefited from some bargain hunting.



Investors took in their stride a fresh round of proposed U.S. tariffs, which are not yet in effect and are unlikely to be implemented before late January 2027, depending on the review process and bilateral trade negotiations. There is no fixed effective date stated in the notices.



The U.S. dollar steadied in holiday-thinned trading after sliding to a one-week low on falling Treasury yields.



Brent crude futures were little changed at $94.36 a barrel after two sessions of gains. Concerns intensified over potential supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery.



Non-interest-bearing gold dropped nearly half a percent to $3,574 an ounce after rising 0.9 percent on Wednesday.



The combination of persistent inflation and resilient U.S. economic growth strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve could maintain a restrictive monetary policy for longer.



China's Shanghai Composite index swung between gains and losses before finishing marginally higher at 3,476.88 amid caution over new U.S. tariff proposals covering China and 13 other trading partners.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.19 percent to 22,226.88 following a string of declining sessions.



Japanese markets advanced, led by a surge in AI and semiconductor leaders. The Nikkei average rose 0.86 percent to 57,499.16 after a nearly 3 percent drop in the previous session. The broader Topix index edged up 0.11 percent to 3,750.40.



Kioxia Holdings soared 12.6 percent after the memory chipmaker announced a collaboration with Nvidia for petabyte-level GPU memory. Disco Corp, Lasertec, Advantest and SoftBank surged 4-7 percent.



Seoul stocks ended slightly higher, giving up some early gains after the Bank of Korea raised interest rates for the first time this year and signaled further tightening in the face of rising prices.



The Kospi index ended 0.29 percent higher at 4,711.21. While market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.4 percent, its chipmaking rival SK Hynix surged 2.2 percent and SK Square added 2.7 percent after Bank of Korea Governor Shin Hyun-song said semiconductor companies' earnings and share prices appear out of sync.



Australian markets advanced as investors snapped up battered mining stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.82 percent to 8,763.80 after a rebound in commodity prices. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.82 percent at 8,866.10.



Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index dropped 0.44 percent to 13,986.60 after a survey showed New Zealanders are increasingly pessimistic about where house prices are headed.



Overnight, U.S. stocks climbed well off their lows to end mixed as investors weighed hotter core PCE print, strong economic growth figures, and proposed new tariffs on 14 of Washington's major trading partners.



The PCE price index rose 0.3 percent month-on-month and 3.8 percent year-on-year in October. Core PCE inflation increased 0.3 percent sequentially and accelerated to 3.3 percent annually, reinforcing expectation for a 25-bps rate hike at the Fed's December policy meeting.



Q3 real GDP was revised up to an annualized 4.3 percent gain on stronger investment and consumer spending, while weekly jobless claims fell more than expected last week, October durable goods orders edged up 0.2 percent, and the Fed's Beige Book showed the U.S. economy grew at a 'slight to moderate' pace across eight of 12 districts.



Trade tensions returned to the fore as the Trump administration proposed sweeping new tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including China and the European Union, over alleged industrial excess capacity.



While the Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.6 percent.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped as much as 4.7 percent earlier amid renewed concerns about AI spending, valuations and the returns companies can earn on their investments.



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