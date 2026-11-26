

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. and Mexican army leaders have met in Mexico City and finalized a plan to expand joint training, improve information sharing and strengthen border security cooperation through fiscal year 2027.



Senior military leaders from both the countries convened in the Mexican capital for the eighth executive staff talks, reaffirming their commitment to deepening operational compatibility and bolstering security cooperation along the shared border.



Co-chaired by Army Gen. Joseph Ryan, commanding general of U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and Lt. Gen. Héctor Ávila Alcocer, commander of the Mexican Army, the bilateral discussions focused on practical cooperation in collective training, information sharing, aviation sustainment and border synchronization, the Pentagon said in a press release.



Building on initiatives established during the August 2026 Steering Committee, both nations finalized an engagement framework through fiscal year 2027.



The plan institutionalizes combined planning efforts, enhances liaison and tactical communications mechanisms, and broadens high-end bilateral exercises, including multinational rotations at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and Mexico's national training center in Santa Gertrudis, Chihuahua.



'In [U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command's] first year as a theater army, U.S. and Mexican soldiers have stood shoulder to shoulder through several significant milestones,' Ryan said.



This fall, forces conducted major bilateral training exercises at Fort Polk and in Chihuahua, Mexico. The California National Guard marked the first anniversary of its State Partnership Program relationship with Mexico, while Joint Task Force Southern Border, led by the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas, built an enduring, mutually beneficial relationship with Mexican counterparts.



The talks reaffirmed the strategic importance of the U.S.-Mexico defense relationship in confronting shared transnational security challenges, maintaining regional stability, and enhancing operational compatibility between land forces.



'Our partnership has real momentum,' Ryan added. 'This week's bilateral discussions allow us to capitalize on that progress - identifying emerging opportunities, deepening institutional trust, and expanding operational compatibility for years to come.'



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