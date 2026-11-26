At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Kristina Walcott, President & CEO of Freegold (TSX: FVL, OTCQX: FGOVF), about the Golden Summit gold project near Fairbanks, Alaska. Kristina explains why Freegold, with 17.2 million ounces Indicated at 1.24 g/t gold and roughly 12 million ounces Inferred, keeps drilling one of the largest undeveloped gold resources in North America. Around 100,000 metres of infill drilling over the past two years were never meant to make the resource bigger, but to tighten it, understand the structural controls and define the metallurgical domains for the upcoming pre-feasibility study. Recent holes have continued to validate the resource grade, mineralisation reaches 1,300 metres depth and grade increases at depth. She also talks about the advantages of being a 40-minute drive from Fairbanks, the baseline and environmental work running alongside the drilling, six rigs operating through the summer with at least 50 holes still to report, about US$20 million in the treasury with Eric Sprott holding 158 million shares, and the untested exploration potential four kilometres to the east. Freegold FVL Gold Alaska GoldenSummit Fairbanks KristinaWalcott CommodityTV Company overview: Freegold Limited - https://www.freegoldventures.com ISIN: CA3564541082, WKN: A42D8M, FRA: FR4.F, TSX: FVL.TO More videos about Freegold Limited - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/freegold-limited/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Development Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/