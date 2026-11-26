

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc fell to 0.9155 against the euro and 1.0944 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9116 and 1.0894, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc dropped to 1.0945 and 191.55 from early highs of 1.0894 and 191.55, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.94 against the euro, 1.11 against the pound, 1.10 against the greenback and 187.00 against the yen.



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