

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid controversies and legal battles, the U.S. Army has safely destroyed nearly five tons of degraded explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. All initial indications show the controlled detonation to be highly successful, with EPA monitors reporting zero detection of airborne lead and no secondary explosions or infrastructure damage.



Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Lee Zeldin said that more than five hours after the Army's controlled detonation of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, all EPA air monitors continue to report no trace of airborne lead.



Lead azide, a volatile material used to detonate munitions, has been stored for years behind the guarded gates of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.



Comparing Wednesday morning's detonation with the release of particulate matter from Kansas City's fireworks show at FIFA World Cup FanFest, Zeldin said the latter was roughly 10 times greater than this. After collecting 1,200 land, air, dust, and water samples before the detonation, 300 EPA personnel and contractors were pre-positioned for continued sampling during and after the detonation. They are now back in the field sampling air, land, and water. 'We will continue our work over the coming days and keep providing updates to the public as we get more information,' the EPA chief added.



'We are watching EPA's MASSIVE sensor array throughout the area closely, and there are no readings so far above 0.0,' said Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle.



Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said, 'Initial assessments indicate that measures to contain the blast and limit the spread of lead dust exceeded expectations, and real-time air monitors are reporting no detectable airborne lead'.



He added that health authorities will continue working with Iowa officials and federal partners to assess potential health risks, share findings, and respond to residents' needs. 'Iowa families deserve clear answers about what the monitoring shows, what remains under investigation, and what they should do to protect their health.'



Experts remain on the ground to coordinate community health assessments, answer questions, and provide ongoing support, the White House said. Real-time air sampling and monitoring data can be viewed as it becomes available at epa.gov/iowadata.



After the detonation of the deteriorating lead azide was clompleted on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said, 'Early reports from Iowa are that the Army's mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations.'



Vice President JD Vance gave credit to the White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, saying his 'leadership was instrumental in making tough decisions and averting potential disaster'.



Miller said President Trump has assembled the most exemplary team of leaders and patriots. 'I want to express my congratulations to Secretary Hegseth, the United States Army, and the entire stellar federal interagency. for flawlessly executing the controlled demolition of the explosive materials improperly placed and stored by the Obama Administration in Iowa in 2009.'



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News