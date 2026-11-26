Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Everkind Wellness Inc. (TSXV: EK) (OTCQB: EKWIF) (FSE: CG30) (the "Company" or "Everkind"), an applied AI company making mental health and wellness support accessible, affordable, and effective, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Razroze Inc. ("Razroze") pursuant to the share purchase agreement dated October 27, 2026.

"This acquisition is a win on every front-technically, strategically, and culturally," said Jonathan Held, Chief Financial Officer of Everkind. "As a University of Waterloo alum, I know firsthand the caliber of builders coming out of that ecosystem. Teaming up with Rastin brings proprietary AI safety architecture and approved Mitacs research at Waterloo and CAMH straight into Everkind, adding the scientific horsepower to lead the next wave of applied AI wellness."

With the closing of the Transaction, Everkind has formally acquired Razroze's academic and clinical research pipeline into its corporate portfolio, including the approved $240,000 CAD Mitacs Accelerate project with the University of Waterloo under the supervision of Dr. Helen Chen, and the $170,000 CAD Mitacs Accelerate Global Excellence study with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and the University of Toronto under Dr. Gillian Strudwick. Everkind also intends to apply key technical learnings from Razroze's proprietary SPARA (Safety Psychology Assessment and Risk Analysis) framework, prompt databases, and conversational guardrails to inform future user-safety enhancements across Everkind's core emotional wellness companion.

"Building Razroze out of the Waterloo ecosystem taught us the value of pairing technical rigor with real-world impact," stated Rastin Rassoli, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Razroze. "Partnering with fellow Waterloo alum Jonathan Held and the broader Everkind team gives our safety frameworks and research programs with Waterloo and CAMH the ideal home to scale into everyday wellness tools."

In connection with the closing of the Transaction and pursuant to the terms of the share purchase agreement, Everkind issued 197,160 common shares to the former sole shareholder of Razroze at a deemed price of $0.634 per share, subject to the contractual lock-up, indemnity holdback, and statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period previously disclosed. Further details regarding the financial terms of the Transaction are set out in the Company's news release dated October 28, 2026.

In connection with the Transaction and subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), Everkind has paid an arm's length finder's fee of 2% of the aggregate transaction value (the "Finder's Fee"). At closing, the Company issued 3,943 common shares for the Finder's Fee at a deemed price of $0.634 per share. Up to an additional $2,500 in common shares may be issued pro-rata if and when the contingent milestones under the Transaction are achieved, priced based on the 5-day volume-weighted average trading price immediately prior to the date earned and subject to TSXV acceptance. All common shares issued to the finder are subject to a statutory four-month-and-one-day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws and TSXV policies, as well as the same contractual lock-up schedule applicable to the vendor's closing shares.

The common shares issued in connection with the Transaction have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Everkind Wellness Inc.

Everkind Wellness Inc. is a Toronto-based applied AI company making mental health and wellness support accessible, affordable, and effective. Through the Everkind App, people can journal, chat, and meditate in one private space, alongside daily check-ins and goal setting. With every interaction, Everkind learns and adapts, delivering a personalized experience shaped around each individual. Grounded in evidence-based social and therapeutic frameworks, Everkind helps people build healthy daily habits, understand their emotions, and turn reflection into real-life growth. Everkind serves individuals through its mobile app alongside an administrative dashboard designed for organizational wellness programs and community partners. The Everkind Platform is private by design, built for everyday life, and is not intended for crisis management, clinical intervention, or medical or diagnostic purposes. Everkind's mission is to help people feel understood, every day.

To learn more, please visit www.everkind.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the integration of Razroze's research relationships and technical learnings into Everkind; the anticipated benefits to Everkind's platform capabilities; the potential achievement of research milestones and the future issuance of contingent milestone shares to the vendor and the finder; final TSXV acceptance of the finder's fee; and the release of research funds under the Mitacs grant programs. These statements assume that final TSXV acceptance of the finder's fee will be received, that the research collaborations with the University of Waterloo and CAMH will proceed as planned, that the research grants will be released in accordance with their terms, and that no material adverse change occurs in the business of Razroze or the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326006