

REYKJAVIK (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Iceland slowed slightly in November after remaining stable in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 5.9 percent increase in October. The CPI excluding housing costs was also 5.8 percent higher than a year ago.



Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 3.4 percent from 3.9 percent, and the annual growth in transport charges moderated to 11.1 percent from 12.6 percent. Health costs grew 6.8 percent versus 7.2 percent in October, while the deflation in clothing and footwear deepened to 1.5 percent from 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent, reversing a 0.4 percent increase in October.



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