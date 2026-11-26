Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSXV: EXN) (OTCQB: EXNRF) (FSE: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed and mailed the management information circular (the "Circular") and related materials for the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of Excellon ("Excellon Shareholders") to be held on December 16, 2026. The Company is also proposing to change its name to Excellon Silver & Gold Inc., subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. At the Meeting, among other things, Excellon Shareholders will be asked to consider and vote on a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving a statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to section 182 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement"), subject to the terms and conditions of an arrangement agreement dated November 10, 2026 (the "Arrangement Agreement") entered into between Excellon and Saxony Silver Corp. ("Saxony"), a majority-owned subsidiary of Excellon, all as more particularly described in the Circular.

The board of directors of Excellon (the "Excellon Board") has unanimously determined that the transactions contemplated by the Arrangement are fair to Excellon Shareholders and are in the best interests of Excellon and the Excellon Shareholders. Accordingly, the Excellon Board has unanimously approved the Arrangement and unanimously recommends that Excellon Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution. See pages 38 to 39 of the Circular for a detailed description of the "Reasons for the Recommendation of the Excellon Board".

In accordance with the interim order granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on November 16, 2026, providing for the calling and holding of the Meeting and other procedural matters relating to the Arrangement, the Arrangement can only proceed if, among other conditions, it receives the approval of not less than two-thirds (662/3%) of the votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution by Excellon Shareholders in person (virtually) or by proxy at the Meeting.

Under the Arrangement Agreement, the parties have agreed to effect the Arrangement, pursuant to which, among other things, Excellon will assign and transfer approximately 44,145,632 common shares in the capital of Saxony ("Saxony Shares") that will be held by it on a post-share split basis to Excellon Shareholders, pro rata to the number of common shares in the capital of Excellon held by them. Excellon Shareholders will retain their proportionate ownership in Excellon.

As a result of, and immediately following the completion of, the Arrangement, the Excellon Shareholders will directly own approximately 48.0% of the Saxony Shares and Excellon will retain approximately 19.9% of the Saxony Shares, in each case on an undiluted basis.

Saxony has applied to list the Saxony Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Listing of the Saxony Shares on the TSXV will be subject to Saxony fulfilling all of the initial listing requirements of the TSXV. It is a condition to the completion of the Arrangement that the Saxony Shares shall have been approved for listing on the TSXV. However, there can be no assurance that the Saxony Shares will be listed on the TSXV.

Meeting and Circular

The Meeting of the Excellon Shareholders will be held virtually through the platform of AGM Connect at www.agmcmeeting.com at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on December 16, 2026. Excellon Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2026 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. Excellon Shareholders are urged to vote before the proxy deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on December 14, 2026.

The Circular provides important information on the Arrangement and related matters, including the reasons for the recommendation made by the Excellon Board, and voting procedures. Excellon Shareholders are urged to read the Circular and its schedules and exhibits carefully and in their entirety. The Circular is being mailed to Excellon Shareholders in compliance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Circular is available under Excellon's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Excellon's website at https://excellonresources.com/investors/agm/.

Saxony Silver Technical Report

In connection with the filing of the Circular, Excellon has also filed an independent technical report entitled "Silver City Project, Saxony, Germany, NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated September 16, 2026 with an effective date of August 31, 2026, prepared by Michael J. Robertson, Pr.Sci. Nat., MAusIMM, Principal Consultant of The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd. A copy of the technical report is available under Excellon's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Excellon's website at www.excellonresources.com.

Proposed Change of Name

The Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to change its name from "Excellon Resources Inc." to "Excellon Silver & Gold Inc." (the "Proposed Change of Name"). At the Meeting, Excellon Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the articles of the Company to effect the Proposed Change of Name. The Company is seeking to effect the Proposed Change of Name to better reflect the Company's focus on advancing silver and gold assets, particularly the Mallay Mine and Tres Cerros Exploration Property in Peru, while preserving the established Excellon identity. The Proposed Change of Name is subject to regulatory approval, including, but not limited to, approval of the TSXV.

About Excellon Resources Inc.

Excellon Resources is focused on advancing the restart of its fully permitted, past-producing Mallay Silver-Lead-Zinc Mine in Peru, positioning the Company as a near-term silver producer. Following its February 2026 independent mineral resource estimate at Mallay, Excellon is advancing restart planning and near-mine growth, while also advancing the adjacent Tres Cerros Gold-Silver Exploration Property in Peru. The Company also holds the Kilgore Project, an advanced gold exploration project in Idaho, and the Silver City Project, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany. Additional details on Excellon's properties can be found at www.excellonresources.com.

About Saxony Silver Corp.

Saxony Silver is a European-focused silver exploration company, which is underpinned by a district-scale land package in a historically prolific silver-producing region. Saxony Silver holds a 100% interest in the Silver City Project, which is a high-grade epithermal silver-zinc-lead exploration project located in the Freiberg mining district of Saxony, Germany. The Silver City Project covers four exploration licenses totaling approximately 340 km2 (34,000 hectares).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained, referenced or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "advance", "anticipated", "believe", "continue", "expect", "focused", "future", "may", "opportunity", "plan", "potential", "subject to", "will", and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the structure and terms of the Arrangement; the receipt of the required shareholder, regulatory, court and stock exchange approvals in connection with the Arrangement; the listing of the Saxony Shares; the Company's retained interest in Saxony and the expected ownership of Saxony upon completion of the Arrangement; the timing for holding the Meeting; the timing and ability of the Company to complete the Arrangement; the Proposed Change of Name; the receipt of the required shareholder, regulatory and stock exchange approvals in connection with the Proposed Change of Name; and the objectives, goals and future plans and strategies of the Company and Saxony.

Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future actions, results or performance. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions, which are considered reasonable and represent the Company's best judgment based on available facts as of the date such statements are made. These assumptions include, among others: the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary shareholder, regulatory, court and stock exchange approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement; and that no material adverse changes will occur in commodity prices, capital markets conditions, regulatory frameworks or geopolitical conditions in Canada, Germany or the European Union. If such assumptions, estimates, expectations or opinions prove to be incorrect, actual and future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: risks relating to the failure to obtain shareholder, regulatory, court or stock exchange approvals in connection with the Arrangement or the Proposed Change of Name, as applicable; risks that the Arrangement may not close on terms or timing anticipated, or at all, including as a result of failure to satisfy closing conditions; risks relating to the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Arrangement or implement the business plan for Saxony; the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; risks that capital markets conditions, commodity prices (including silver, zinc and lead prices), foreign exchange rates and investor sentiment may deteriorate in a manner that adversely affects the Arrangement; risks relating to exploration activities in Germany and the European Union, including operational, technical, permitting, environmental, community, political, regulatory and economic risks; risks that exploration results may not support a maiden mineral resource estimate or further development of the Silver City Project; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis, and the Company's other continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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