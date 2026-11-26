

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - British drug maker GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced Thursday that Hibsago (bepirovirsen) has been approved in China as a first-in-class functional cure for chronic hepatitis B (CHB).



The company noted that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Hibsago (bepirovirsen) in combination with nucleos(t)ide analogue (NAs) therapy to achieve functional cure of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in non-cirrhotic adult patients. These patients are currently on NAs for at least 6 months, and have HBV DNA <90 IU/mL and hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) levels ?3,000 IU/mL.



The approval is based on phase III data demonstrating unprecedented functional cure rates compared to standard of care.



Bepirovirsen is a first-in-class antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) and offers unprecedented functional cure rates compared to current standard of care alone, and the safety profile is generally well tolerated.



The approval was granted under Breakthrough Therapy and Priority Review designations, recognising the high unmet need in China and potential for substantial clinical improvement over existing therapies.



GSK said it is collaborating with SBP Group, through its subsidiary Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., to accelerate the launch and access of Hibsago in mainland China.



Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer, GSK, said: 'Chronic hepatitis B affects an estimated 75 million people in China. Despite a strong focus on diagnosis and access to treatment, many patients face a lifetime of therapy and remain at risk of long-term liver complications with current standard of care. The accelerated approval of Hibsago means eligible patients in China now have the potential to achieve functional cure with a six-month treatment course.'



According to the company, CHB is a national health priority in China. The Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Viral Hepatitis (2025-2030) in the country aims for at least 80 percent of people living with CHB to be diagnosed, and at least 80 percent of newly reported patients treated by 2030.



In London, GSK shares were trading at 1,930.68 pence, up 0.58 percent.



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