

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's economic growth improved slightly in the third quarter, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



In volume terms, gross domestic product expanded 5.0 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, following a 4.9 percent increase in the second quarter.



On the expenditure side, the annual growth in private final consumption accelerated to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent, while that in government expenditure moderated to 1.8 percent from 3.4 percent. Gross capital formation grew at a faster pace of 2.1 percent versus 1.4 percent in the previous quarter. Both exports and imports rose by 3.9 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.



In nominal terms, the annual growth in GDP improved to 7.7 percent from 7.0 percent in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News