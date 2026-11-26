Schneider Electric is increasing Cooling Distribution Unit (CDU) manufacturing capacity by 100% at its Conselve facility in Italy, with expanded production capacity expected from January 2027

Chiller manufacturing capacity will increase by 50% by the end of 2026, supporting growing demand for AI and high-density data center cooling across Europe

A new advanced cooling test laboratory will triple existing testing capacity by December 2027, strengthening Schneider Electric's European leadership in cooling innovation, R&D and product validation



CONSELVE, Italy, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has today announced a major expansion of its European cooling manufacturing capabilities at its Conselve facility in Italy, doubling production capacity for advanced liquid cooling technologies to support the rapid growth of AI and high-density data centers across Europe.

The expansion, which follows the acquisition of Motivair last year, will increase CDU manufacturing capacity by 100% from January 2027, alongside a 50% increase in Big Chiller manufacturing capacity by the end of 2026. The development strengthens Schneider Electric's European industrial footprint, industrializing its advanced cooling manufacturing capabilities, and bringing both engineering and technical expertise closer to customers while supporting the deployment of AI-ready digital infrastructure.

As part of this expansion, Schneider Electric is investing in a new advanced cooling test laboratory, targeted for completion in December 2027. The facility will triple existing testing capacity, strengthening R&D, product validation and quality assurance for next-generation air and liquid cooling technologies. This investment further accelerates innovation by providing advanced validation capabilities for chillers up to 4 MW, Motivair by Schneider Electric CDUs up to 5 MW and CRAH and fan wall systems up to 800 kW.

Located in the Veneto region of Italy, Conselve remains Schneider Electric's largest cooling manufacturing facility in Europe and a central hub for research and development, engineering and technical training.

"AI is fundamentally transforming the way in which our customers design and operate data centers, creating unprecedented demand for advanced liquid cooling technologies that can support increasingly powerful computing systems," said Damien Dhellemmes, senior vice president of the Secure Power and Data Center Business in Europe at Schneider Electric. "By doubling our liquid cooling manufacturing capacity in Conselve, we're strengthening our ability to deploy resilient, scalable and energy-efficient AI infrastructure, while bringing critical technologies and expertise closer to our customers in Europe."

Accelerating European cooling innovation

As AI workloads drive higher rack densities and increasingly complex thermal requirements, liquid cooling is becoming essential to the next generation of data center infrastructure. Schneider Electric's expansion at Conselve will strengthen its ability to meet these demands through increased manufacturing capacity, greater supply-chain resilience and closer collaboration with European customers.

The development also complements Schneider Electric's broader liquid cooling portfolio, including Motivair by Schneider Electric, combining specialist cooling expertise with the company's end-to-end capabilities across power, cooling, software and services.

Investing in Europe's industrial future

The expansion reflects Schneider Electric's continued investment in European manufacturing and specialist technical skills. Over the past five years, Conselve's workforce has nearly doubled, supporting growth across engineering, production, quality assurance and technical functions.

Through its expanded manufacturing and innovation capabilities, Schneider Electric is reinforcing its commitment to delivering the resilient, efficient and scalable infrastructure needed to support Europe's rapidly growing digital economy.

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About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to?operate?as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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