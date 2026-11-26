TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX)(BVL:PPX) ("PPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the repayment of US$1,500,000 principal of its construction loan, representing 25% of the original US$6.0 million facility provided by its major shareholder to finance the construction of the Company's processing plant at its Igor Project in northern Peru.

Following these repayments, the outstanding principal balance has been reduced to US$4.5 million, which is scheduled to be repaid through fixed quarterly principal installments of US$500,000, with final maturity in May 2029.

The loan facility is unsecured but incorporates contractual protections through a trust structure and bears interest at an annual rate of 11.75%.

The reduction in the outstanding principal represents continued progress in the Company's efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce its financial obligations as it advances toward the commencement of operations at its processing plant.

Ernest Mast, President and CEO of PPX, commented: "The repayment of 25% of our construction loan demonstrates our commitment to financial discipline as we prepare for the commencement of processing plant operations. We are particularly grateful to our largest shareholders for its continued support and confidence in PPX, which have been instrumental in advancing the Igor Project toward this important stage of development."

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSXV:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Ernest Mast

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Canada

416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") as such terms are defined by applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding the completion of the Debt Settlement and the issuing of shares of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," statements that an action or event "may," "might," "could," "should," or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to many various factors. Such uncertainties and risks include, among others, delays in obtaining or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. The timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ppx-announces-repayment-of-25-of-its-processing-plant-construction-loan-1265661