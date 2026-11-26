Inside information: Terveystalo Plc records approximately EUR 59 million in impairment-related write-offs

Terveystalo Plc, Inside information, 26 November 2026 at 18:40 EET

Terveystalo has completed the Group's regular annual impairment testing and has updated its estimates of the fair value of its balance sheet items.

As a result of the impairment testing and a review of the valuation of other assets, the company will record write-offs totaling approximately EUR 59 million in the fourth quarter of 2026. Of the write-offs, approximately EUR 52 million relates to goodwill in Finland. In addition, the company will record approximately EUR 7 million in write-offs related to other assets.

The write-offs will reduce the fourth-quarter 2026 net profit after taxes by approximately EUR 58 million and will be treated as items affecting comparability. The write-offs will have no cash flow impact.

The goodwill write-off is based on estimates of the long-term growth and profitability of the business in question and the resulting updated estimates of future cash flows. The impairment relates to the public payor Cash Generating Unit (CGU) within the Portfolio Businesses segment and reflects, in particular, updated long-term assumptions for the outsourcing business. Following the goodwill write-off, the remaining goodwill related to this CGU amounts to approximately EUR 89 million.

The impairment of other assets relates mainly to digital assets in use in Finland and Sweden that are currently being replaced by AI-native customer relationship management tools aligned with the new strategy, as well as right-of-use assets related to certain premises in Finland. The impairment of these assets will have a minor positive impact on earnings in 2027.

The write-offs will not affect the Group's compliance with its financing covenants. They will also have no impact on the Group's guidance for 2026, the achievement of Terveystalo's medium-term financial targets or Terveystalo Plc's ability to implement its profit distribution policy.

Terveystalo Plc

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

CFO Juuso Pajunen

Tel. +358 40 584 9722

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Principal media

www.terveystalo.com