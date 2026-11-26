Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Rottenstone Gold Inc. (CSE: SK) ("Rottenstone" or the "Issuer" or the "Company") is issuing and filing this news release at the request of staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") to supplement and clarify particulars related to its existing 48-page management information circular dated October 28, 2026 (the "Circular") regarding the Company's proposed acquisition of the Great Bear Royalty (the "Royalty Acquisition") and its related shareholder meeting, and to be responsive to certain disclosure requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

The Royalty Acquisition

Pursuant to a definitive agreement dated September 1, 2026 (the "Agreement", referred to in the Company's September 3, 2026 news release as the "Great Bear Royalty Agreement") and as discussed within the Issuer's Circular, the Company has agreed to acquire a 0.75% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty" or "Great Bear Royalty" or "NSR") over certain lease areas of the Great Bear Project and exploration claims therewith associated, same of which are situated in Ontario, Canada and are operated by Kinross Gold Corporation (through its wholly-owned Great Bear Resources Ltd. subsidiary). Subject to disinterested shareholder approval and approval of the Issuer's host exchange (the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE")), the NSR will be acquired from Mr. Ryan Kalt, (the "Vendor" or "Mr. Kalt"), a related party to the Issuer, by way of non-cash consideration of 18,064,516 common shares at a price of $0.155 per share (being the last traded market price of the Issuer), which drives a total share consideration value of $2,800,000, same of which is set out in its previously disclosed public filings. The proposed transaction is set between the parties through the use of an arm's-length expert valuation further discussed below. Due to the Vendor being considered to be a related party of the Company, the Royalty Acquisition is a related party transaction under MI 61-101 and requires approval by a majority of the votes cast by disinterested shareholders. The Issuer has called a special meeting of shareholders to be held on December 7, 2026.

Background to the Royalty Acquisition

In July 2026 and as the August 31, 2026 outside date of the Prior Transaction (described below) approached, the Vendor proposed that the Company alternatively acquire the Royalty, formerly proposed within a multi-royalty package, as a standalone royalty in exchange for common shares pro-rata adjusted to the standalone value. Under the proposal, the number of shares would equal the fair market value of the NSR, as determined by an independent valuator, then divided by the last traded price of the common shares. The Vendor advised the Issuer that he was not prepared to modify the fundamental terms of his proposal given his intention and property privilege to transact the Royalty at a full fair market value, including as determined by an arm's-length expert, and to ensure compliance with federal law prescribed to related party transactions. The proposed consideration, which fit within with the fair-market value independently-determined by the Valuation Report (defined below) and which is now forward-subject to disinterested shareholder determination was not negotiated further with respect to its proposed fundamental terms or price, outside the parties mutually agreeing to use a third-party valuation for determining fair-market value. The Company believes an independent expert valuation firm is properly situated to provides an independent assessment of fair market value for the proposed royalty asset.

The Issuer's Chief Financial Officer engaged Evans & Evans, Inc. (the "Valuation Firm"), an independent valuator, to determine a current fair-market value for the Royalty for use by the Independent Directors and the Issuer. In a report dated August 7, 2026 (the "Valuation Report"), the Valuation Firm concluded that the fair market value of the Royalty was $2,400,000 to $2,800,000, which was unchanged from its earlier valuation of the Royalty prepared for the Prior Transaction (as defined below). The Issuer's independent directors (the "Independent Directors") evaluated the Valuation Report and determined the Issuer's intent to pursue the proposed transaction if disinterested shareholders wished to do so, prospective opportunity of which will be voted on by way of the aforementioned special meeting of shareholders. As detailed in its news release dated September 3, 2026, the Issuer, through its Independent Directors, anticipates that the Royalty Acquisition will, if successfully completed, constitute a fundamental change with a resulting change of business (the "Change of Business") in the Issuer and its operations.

In approving consideration at the fullest value of the arm's-length Valuation Report, the Independent Directors considered, amongst factors: the quality of the NSR and its operator; attributes of the NSR; that the consideration for the NSR was payable in shares without a cash component (noting also that the Issuer does not have cash on hand to satisfy the fair-market value of the NSR defined by the Valuation Report); that the consideration shares to be provided for the NSR are likely be materially subject to considerable escrow periods; various applicable laws, including tax law applicable to transaction; that the consideration shares are likely be subject to limited liquidity for the Vendor and that disinterested shareholders are the sole final determinators as to whether or not the Royalty Acquisition may proceed or not. The Independent Directors approved the Agreement on September 1, 2026. In compliance with applicable laws and regulatory procedures, Mr. Kalt declared his interest and did not participate in the deliberations or board vote. The Royalty Acquisition was announced on September 3, 2026.

The Prior Transaction

On December 9, 2025, the Company entered into a now-terminated agreement (the "Prior Transaction", referred to in the Company's September 3, 2026 news release as the "Previous Agreement") with the Vendor and a company owned by the Vendor (the "Prior Vendors"), both considered non-arm's length parties to the Issuer, to acquire a portfolio of six royalties held severally by the Prior Vendors for 93,225,807 common shares, based on an Evans & Evans valuation (the "Prior Royalty Portfolio Valuation"). The Royalty was one of the six royalties covered by the Previous Agreement. At the time, the Company had 29,236,400 common shares outstanding. The Prior Transaction was announced on December 10, 2025.

The Prior Royalty Portfolio Valuation was prepared in respect of royalty assets owned by third parties and not in respect of the Issuer. Accordingly, the Issuer does not consider that report to constitute a prior valuation for the purposes of subsection 5.3(3)(c) of MI 61-101 and therefore that report has not been filed on SEDAR+ pursuant to that subsection.

The Prior Transaction arose through a proposal by the Prior Vendors for the Issuer to consider and potentially acquire a broader royalty portfolio in the context of its business. The Vendor first proposed the Prior Transaction to the Company's Independent Directors in November 2025. Those same independent directors considered the proposal on behalf of the Issuer within the November 2025 to December 9, 2025 time period. As with the Royalty Acquisition, the Prior Vendors proposed that the consideration be based on an independently determined fair market value of the then-considered royalties, and that the Prior Vendors were not prepared to vary those terms on the basis of their position and obligations. The terms and consideration level were therefore not further negotiated or renegotiated, as applicable. During the aforementioned period, the independent directors reviewed the findings of the Prior Royalty Portfolio Valuation, considered the dilution to existing shareholders from issuing the consideration shares and did not make changes to the proposed transaction terms. The independent directors approved the Prior Transaction on December 8, 2025. In compliance with applicable laws and regulatory procedures, Mr. Kalt declared his interest and did not participate in the deliberations or board vote.

After the Prior Transaction was announced, the CSE determined that the transaction, if consummated, would constitute a Change of Control and a Fundamental Change under the policies of the CSE. The CSE advised that it would apply new listing criteria, including public distribution requirements, as a condition of approving the Prior Transaction and any resumption of trading. The Company expected that meeting these criteria would require a free-trading financing or other dilutive event that could approach the Company's then-current capitalization and would potentially be materially near-term dilutive to existing shareholders (see news release dated March 4, 2026), if achievable altogether.

The parties extended the closing date three times, ultimately to August 31, 2026, to allow the Company time to assess such matters (see news releases dated March 4, April 6 and July 3, 2026).

The parties did not extend the closing date beyond August 31, 2026, including, without limitation, on consideration that a stand-alone acquisition of the Royalty, then subsequently proposed and offered by the Vendor, with the Royalty being one of the original six project royalties included in the Prior Transaction, prospectively offered a more streamlined and business-efficacious closing than the multi-royalty Prior Transaction, including, without limitation, potentially permitting the Company to be positioned to satisfy certain change of business requirements set forth by its host exchange. Without limitation, the Issuer considered certain commercial scale interplays related to a multi-royalty transaction and the Change of Business, as well as the benefit of certain discourse received during the course of the extensions from its host exchange as related to potentially satisfying requirements that may be imposed by the CSE in relation to the Change of Business. The Prior Transaction terminated automatically between the parties pursuant to the contractual terms of the Previous Agreement on August 31, 2026, and the Company entered into the Agreement for the Royalty on September 1, 2026, same of which was announced in its news release dated September 3, 2026.

Other than the Prior Transaction, the Company has not received any bona fide prior offer that relates to the subject matter of, or is otherwise relevant to the Royalty Acquisition in the 24 months before the Agreement was entered into.

The Issuer further confirms to the market, same of which it has likewise advised to the OSC, that it has not received any bona fide prior offer with regards to the Company itself in the 24 months before the Agreement was entered into. For reader clarity, this includes but is not limited to any takeover bids (as that term is defined by securities law) for the Issuer.

Formal Valuation Exemption

The Company has relied upon and continues to rely upon the exemption from the formal valuation requirement in paragraph 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, as at the time the Agreement was entered into and as of the date of this news release, the Issuer's common shares trade only on the CSE and are not listed or quoted on any of the markets otherwise specified in that policy section. Although a formal valuation was not required, given that the Vendor is a related party and to assist with the determination of an arm's-length determination of fair market value, the Independent Directors considered it prudent and consistent with good corporate governance to obtain the Valuation Report from an independent valuator as an objective basis, inclusive as to said aforementioned assessment of fair market value of the Royalty and therein the consideration involved for the Royalty. Consistent with the aforementioned 5.5(b) exemption, the Valuation Report is not a formal valuation defined under MI 61-101 and was not prepared in accordance with Part 6 of MI 61-101. The Valuation Report is subject to review by the CSE, the Issuer's host exchange, including as relates to the Change of Business.

Meeting

The Issuer confirms that its special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") remains scheduled for December 7, 2026, as set out in the Circular. In connection with this disclosure news release, the Issuer advises that any shareholders who have already voted and who may wish to change their vote may do so as described in the Circular. The Issuer separately encourages shareholders who have not voted to do so prior to the voting cut-off date set out in the Circular.

The Issuer incorporates by reference in this news release its public filings made available on SEDAR+, www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "intention," "estimate," "target," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Royalty Acquisition, the Change of Business, the Special Meeting and/or the required shareholder and/or regulatory approvals pertaining to any of the aforementioned items or matters therewith arising. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including that the Royalty Acquisition may not be approved or completed on the terms described or at all, and actual results may differ materially from those expected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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