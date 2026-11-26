

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Keppel Ltd. (KPELF.PK, KPELY.PK, BN4.SI) on Thursday said its proposed divestment of M1 through a merger with StarHub Ltd. would support its strategy to become more asset-light and monetize non-core assets by 2030, while allowing it to retain exposure to potential growth in Singapore's telecommunications market.



Under the proposed all-share transaction, Keppel expects to deconsolidate approximately S$324 million in M1 net debt and receive a 23% stake, comprising 546.5 million shares, in the enlarged StarHub.



Keppel CEO Loh Chin Hua described the transaction as a two-stage divestment, with the company planning to monetize its StarHub stake over time through market sales, a strategic or fund investor, or a distribution to shareholders.



Loh said retaining M1 as a subsidiary would require continued funding for technology upgrades, cybersecurity, network and spectrum costs. Keppel would also continue consolidating M1's financial results, including losses recorded in the first half of 2026.



Keppel said the all-share structure would allow the combined company to preserve cash for integration and growth, while enabling Keppel to participate in potential benefits from market consolidation and improved competitive conditions.



Keppel's profit contribution from M1 was S$3 million in FY2025.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News