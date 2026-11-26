CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV:HELI)(OTCQB:FHELF)(FRA:2MC) provides an update further to its news release dated October 14, 2026, announcing that the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary First Helium Alberta Inc., entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire shallow heavy oil assets in the Company's core Worsley area of northern Alberta (the "Acquisition").

As previously disclosed, the Company has engaged Sproule ERCE, an independent qualified reserves evaluator, to prepare an evaluation of the assets to be acquired in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities for filing with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The evaluation is not yet complete. Upon its completion, the Company intends to file the evaluation and related materials with the TSXV.

Trading in the Company's common shares remains halted pending completion of the evaluation report. Trading will remain halted until the TSXV is satisfied that the Company has met its filing requirements. The Company will provide a further update when the evaluation is complete or as otherwise required.

Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to a number of conditions, including TSXV acceptance, completion of financing, and Alberta Energy Regulator licence transfer approvals and related security requirements, as described in the Company's October 14, 2026 news release.

ABOUT FIRST HELIUM

Led by a senior executive team with extensive experience in oil and gas exploration and operations, mining, finance and capital markets, First Helium is pursuing a shallow heavy oil growth strategy while preserving the option to develop its premium North American helium-enriched natural gas assets.

First Helium holds more than 30,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in northern Alberta, which has been the focus of the Company's exploration and development drilling activities.

Building on its 7-30 shallow heavy oil discovery, 15-25 helium discovery, 1-30 and 4-29 light oil wells, and 5-27 helium-enriched natural gas evaluation well, the Company has identified follow-up drilling locations and acquired infrastructure to support future development at Worsley. Cash flow from the Company's Worsley oil wells has helped advance its ongoing exploration and development strategy.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edward J. Bereznicki

President, CEO and Director

CONTACT INFORMATION

First Helium Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@firsthelium.com

Phone: 1-833-HELIUM1 (1-833-435-4861)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to recoverable oil potential, costs related to reactivate opportunities, potential extraction rates, and future extraction plans relating to the shallow heavy oil assets to be acquired by the Company. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of the Company. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "forecasts", "schedules", "prepares", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. All statements that describe the Company's plans relating to operations and potential strategic opportunities are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, including without limitation, the dangers inherent in oil and gas operations, development and extraction activities; actual extraction or development plans and costs differing materially from the Company's estimates; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for oil and gas activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with oil and gas activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for oil and gas operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory or political risks; the reliance upon contractors or third parties; challenges to title; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; and competition with other oil and gas companies. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could materially differ from those currently projected, and there is no representation by the Company that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. Readers are referred to the additional information regarding the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: First Helium Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/first-helium-provides-update-on-pending-acquisition-and-trading-halt-1338998