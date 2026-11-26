Third Quarter Sales +67% Versus PY

Third Consecutive Positive Adjusted EBITDA Quarter

Balance Sheet Remains Strong

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except where specifically noted.

"Q-3 2026 was another record quarter for our Company. Our third quarter sales grew 67% to $25.2 million, the largest third quarter sales in the history of the Company, while gross profit, adjusted gross profit (1) and adjusted EBITDA (1) also reached third quarter records. Equally important, our balance sheet remains strong with $14.5 million of working capital, no long-term debt and net equity of $15.6 million. Following our business repositioning through 2024 and early 2025, our goal was to continue to expand our commercial and operating base, while positioning to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA (1) in 2026. We have realized these objectives and in fact this quarter represents our third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA (1) results, demonstrating the strength and adaptability of our scalable, capital-efficient ecosystem. These results reinforce our confidence in the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to build a world-class organic and fairtrade foods company." commented Steve Bromley, Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

Key Highlights

Sales increased 67% to a third quarter record of $25.2 million. Largest third quarter sales in Company's history.

Adjusted gross profit (1) when accounting for the impact of currency hedging related to gross profit increased to $2.1 million or 8.2% of sales, an increase of 206% versus the prior year. Largest third quarter gross profit and adjusted gross profit (1) dollars in the Company's history.

when accounting for the impact of currency hedging related to gross profit increased to $2.1 million or 8.2% of sales, an increase of 206% versus the prior year. Largest third quarter gross profit and adjusted gross profit dollars in the Company's history. Cash overhead expenses (1) decreased to 7.8% of sales versus 8.9% in the prior year, demonstrating continued operating leverage.

decreased to 7.8% of sales versus 8.9% in the prior year, demonstrating continued operating leverage. Adjusted EBITDA (1) improved to $0.3 million from a loss of $0.7 million in the prior year. Largest third quarter adjusted EBITDA (1) in the Company's history.

improved to $0.3 million from a loss of $0.7 million in the prior year. Largest third quarter adjusted EBITDA in the Company's history. Annualized sales run rate (2) continues in excess of $100 million.

continues in excess of $100 million. Working capital increased to $14.5 million.

No long-term debt outstanding.

Cash balance remained strong at $7.9 million.

Equity of $15.6 million, up 78% versus December 31, 2025

Steve Bromley further commented, "We remain focused and committed to building a world-class organic and fairtrade foods company serving growing global healthy and sustainable foods markets, with the goal of creating long-term value for our operating partners, customers, team members and shareholders. We continue to gain momentum in our business and believe our third quarter results reflect another important point in our journey. At the same time, we are working to expand our geographic footprint and product mix with the goal of increasing our market presence and operating margins through increased value-add."

Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results Overview

Third quarter 2026 sales of $25.2 million versus $15.1 million in the prior year, an increase of approximately 67%. Sales increased as new business was on-boarded and existing customers increased their sales versus the prior year. Sales for the third quarter of 2026 are the largest third quarter sales in the Company's history.

Gross profit of $1.5 million or 5.8% of sales, versus $1.2 million or 8.2% of sales in the prior year, an increase of approximately 18% in gross profit dollars. Adjusted gross profit (1) of $2.1 million or 8.2% of sales when accounting for the impact of realized gains on derivatives related to gross profit versus $0.7 million or 4.5% of sales in the prior year, an increase of approximately 206%. Gross profit and adjusted gross profit (1) dollars for the third quarter of 2026 are the largest third quarter gross profit dollars in the history of the Company.

of $2.1 million or 8.2% of sales when accounting for the impact of realized gains on derivatives related to gross profit versus $0.7 million or 4.5% of sales in the prior year, an increase of approximately 206%. Gross profit and adjusted gross profit dollars for the third quarter of 2026 are the largest third quarter gross profit dollars in the history of the Company. Cash overhead expenses (1) of $2.0 million or7.8% of sales versus $1.3 million or 8.9% of sales in the prior year. Cash overhead expenses (1) as a percentage of sales improved versus the prior periods as the business continues to grow and scale and overheads are leveraged on an expanded platform. Costs increased with the addition of administrative and logistics resources required to support significant growth in the business and include $0.2 million related to future oriented corporate development costs.

of $2.0 million or7.8% of sales versus $1.3 million or 8.9% of sales in the prior year. Cash overhead expenses as a percentage of sales improved versus the prior periods as the business continues to grow and scale and overheads are leveraged on an expanded platform. Costs increased with the addition of administrative and logistics resources required to support significant growth in the business and include $0.2 million related to future oriented corporate development costs. Income from operations (1) excluding stock-based compensation and including realized gains/losses on derivatives related to gross profit of $0.0 million versus a loss of $0.7 million in the prior year.

excluding stock-based compensation and including realized gains/losses on derivatives related to gross profit of $0.0 million versus a loss of $0.7 million in the prior year. Net interest and accretion costs of $0.1 million versus $0.1 million in the prior year, reflecting lower costs as debt was repaid or restructured in the first half of 2025, resulting in no long-term debt being outstanding as of September 30, 2026.

Realized gain of $0.6 million on derivatives versus a loss of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. Unrealized loss on derivative assets of $0.5 million versus an unrealized gain of $1.0 million in the prior year. Derivative assets represent hedges on foreign currencies which are intended to protect the Company's gross profit.

Net loss for the third quarter of $1.4 million versus a net loss of $2.0 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Prior year results include a loss on the settlement of debt of $1.7 million and restructuring costs of $0.1 million related to the restructuring of the balance sheet which occurred in 2025.

Fiscal 2026 Nine-Month Results Overview

Sales of $78.5 million versus $45.9 million in the prior year, an increase of approximately 71%. Sales increased throughout the first three quarters as new business was on-boarded and existing customers increased their sales versus the prior year.

Gross profit of $5.3 million or 6.8% of sales, versus $3.6 million or 7.9% of sales in the prior year, an increase of approximately 48% in gross profit dollars. Adjusted gross profit (1) dollars of $5.9 million or 7.5% of sales when accounting for the impact of realized gains/ losses on derivatives related to gross profit versus $2.5 million or 5.5% of sales in the prior year, an increase of approximately 134%.

dollars of $5.9 million or 7.5% of sales when accounting for the impact of realized gains/ losses on derivatives related to gross profit versus $2.5 million or 5.5% of sales in the prior year, an increase of approximately 134%. Cash overhead expenses (1) of $5.3 million or 6.8% of sales versus $3.4 million or 7.4% of sales in the prior year. Cash overhead expenses (1) as a percentage of sales improved versus the prior period as the business continues to grow and scale and overheads are leveraged on an expanded platform. Costs include $0.2 million related to future oriented corporate development expenses.

of $5.3 million or 6.8% of sales versus $3.4 million or 7.4% of sales in the prior year. Cash overhead expenses as a percentage of sales improved versus the prior period as the business continues to grow and scale and overheads are leveraged on an expanded platform. Costs include $0.2 million related to future oriented corporate development expenses. Income from operations (1) excluding stock-based compensation and including realized gains/losses on derivatives related to gross profit of $0.3 million versus a loss of $1.0 million in the prior year.

excluding stock-based compensation and including realized gains/losses on derivatives related to gross profit of $0.3 million versus a loss of $1.0 million in the prior year. Net interest and accretion costs of $0.2 million versus $0.6 million in the prior year, reflecting lower borrowing costs as debt was repaid or restructured in the first half of 2025, resulting in no long-term debt being outstanding as of September 30, 2026.

Realized gain on derivatives of $0.5 million versus a loss of $1.1 million in the prior year. Unrealized gain on derivative assets of $1.0 million versus an unrealized loss of $1.2 million in the prior year. Derivative assets represent hedges on foreign currencies which are intended to protect the Company's gross profit.

Net loss of $1.7 million versus a loss of $9.6 million in the prior year. Prior year results include a loss on the settlement of debt of $5.5 million and restructuring costs of $0.8 million, related to the restructuring of the balance sheet which occurred in 2025.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results on December 1, 2026, at 12:00 pm EST. Organto Food's CEO and Co-Chair, Steve Bromley and President, Darryl Bergman, will provide a corporate update, review the financial results, and discuss the Company's outlook, followed by a Q&A session.

Details on how to attend are detailed below:

Registration link: https://organto.com/organto-q3-webinar-2026-11-nr/

Date: December 1, 2026

Time: 12:00 pm EST

The Company's filings including unaudited Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and Audited Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, can be found at www.SEDARplus.ca or at the Company's website at www.organto.com under the Investors tab.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley

Co-Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

info@organto.com

John Rathwell

647 629 0018

(1) The information presented herein refers to the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted gross profit, cash overhead expenses, income from operations and adjusted EBITDA. (i) Adjusted gross profit - we hedge currencies for certain product categories where either the supply or sales commitments are fixed in foreign currencies. The realized gains and losses from these hedging activities are combined with gross profit to determine adjusted gross profit. (ii) Cash overhead expenses - refers to the combination of selling, general and administration expenses, management fees and labour costs and benefits less non-cash costs included in these expense categories. (iii) Income from operations - refers to the net result of the net loss for the period excluding non-cash stock-based compensation, interest expense and accretion, other income, unrealized gains/losses on derivative assets and liabilities, restructuring costs, gain (loss) on the settlement of debt and foreign exchange gains (losses). (iv) Adjusted EBITDA - refers to income from operations adjusted for depreciation and amortization and certain future-oriented costs. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results from management's perspective and thus highlight trends in its business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts.

(2) Annualized sales run rate is calculated by adjusting the YTD sales by multiplying the YTD sales by 365 days and dividing that number by the number of days in the YTD period.

ABOUT ORGANTO FOODS

Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade food products to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics, and distribution through an integrated, capital-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability, and operational excellence.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's belief that Q-3 2026 was a record quarter for the Company; Organto's belief that its quarterly sales grew 67% to a record $25.2 million, while gross profit, adjusted gross profit (1) and adjusted EBITDA (1) also were third quarter records; Organto's belief that its balance sheet remains strong with $14.5 million of working capital and no long-term debt; Organto's belief that Q-3 2026 results demonstrate the strength of its scalable, capital efficient platform and reinforces its confidence in the opportunities that lie ahead; Organto's belief that it has realized its objective of expanding its commercial and operating base, while positioning to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA(1) in 2026; Organto's belief that its team remains focused and committed to building a world-class organic and fairtrade foods company serving growing global healthy and sustainable foods markets, with the goal of creating long-term value for its operating partners, customers, team members and shareholders; Organto's belief that it continues to pursue opportunities intended to expand it's geographic footprint and product mix with the goal of increasing market presence and expanding operating margins through value-add; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners, and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws, and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors, and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-foods-delivers-record-third-quarter-2026-results-1339223