Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Torrent Capital Ltd. (TSXV: TORR) ("Torrent" or the "Company") today provided its October 2026 portfolio update and estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV"). As at October 31, 2026, the Company reported an estimated NAV of $26.3 million, or approximately $0.69 per share.

August Portfolio Performance Highlights

Net Asset Value: Approximately $26.3 million, or $0.69 per share, as at October 31, 2026, compared with approximately $28.6 million, or $0.75 per share, as at September 30, 2026.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: Torrent had $7.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as at October 31, 2026, compared with $4.7 million as at September 30, 2026.

"Market weakness in October, which has persisted into November, has weighed on our portfolio valuations," said Wade Dawe, Chief Executive Officer of Torrent Capital Ltd. "We remain focused on the long-term fundamentals of our investments and the opportunities emerging from this period of market volatility."

NAV per share and all per-share figures are calculated based on common shares outstanding at the applicable reporting dates. The number of common shares outstanding may vary between periods.

Cautionary Note on Preliminary Results

The October 2026 financial information presented in this press release is preliminary and unaudited and is subject to change following the completion of the Company's standard closing procedures and review. Final October results will be included in the Company's audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2026, that will be filed on SEDAR+ on or before April 30, 2027.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are expected to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred to the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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