

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump has accused the Commerce Department of releasing 'fake' economic growth figures just ahead of the midterm election on November 3 and sought an immediate investigation into the 'grave' matter.



In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, where he wished Thanksgiving, Trump said, 'Additionally, I would like to wish a Happy Thanksgiving to even those who issued fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election, and corrected them yesterday, three weeks late.'



Revised data from the Commerce Department showed on Wednesday that the third quarter gross domestic product growth figure was revised to 4.3 percent from the initially estimated 3.4 percent.



Trump called this 'A record setting error, and one so grave that it should be immediately investigated.'



In a post on the same platform earlier on Thursday, Trump said, 'The American Economy under The Trump Administration is doing far better than the good numbers already released.'



The president questioned why the correct number was not released before the election and sought an immediate investigation. 'This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error,' he added.



The Commerce Department routinely revises GDP figures as new and detailed data from various sectors become available and the agency follows its own schedule to release the revised data.



Trump has repeatedly tried to cast doubts on economic indicators that does not favor his administration and is now seeking to put the blame for Republicans' poor performance in the midterm elections on the GDP estimates.



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