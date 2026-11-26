At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with Dr. Diane Nicolson, President & CEO of Amarc Resources (TSXV: AHR, OTCQB: AXREF), about the AuRORA gold-copper-silver discovery in British Columbia's Toodoggone region. Diane explains why AuRORA, in Amarc's 630 km² JOY District, is arguably the highest-grade near-surface porphyry ever discovered in British Columbia, with a footprint already measuring 1.4 by 0.8 km, and why the new ROE target east of AuRORA could be a look-alike system. Freeport-McMoRan funds the work under an earn-in of up to C$110 million for 70% and is expected to complete it in 2027, while Boliden funds exploration at the DUKE District in the Babine copper-gold belt. She also covers around 13,000 metres of drilling this year with assays pending, the team behind five BC mines and ten discoveries, a recent C$20 million financing that brings the treasury to about C$22 million, and why AuRORA could be strategically important for whoever wants to consolidate the Toodoggone. AmarcResources AHR Gold Copper BritishColumbia Toodoggone DianeNicolson CommodityTV Company overview: Amarc Resources Ltd. ? https://www.amarcresources.com ISIN: CA0229121094, WKN: 907038, FRA: AQ5.F, TSXV: AHR.V More videos about Amarc Resources Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/amarc-resources-ltd/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Exploration Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/