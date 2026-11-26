Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that it has (i) terminated its previously announced private placement, (ii) entered into a loan agreement with its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Keith Barron, and (iii) intends to extend the term of certain outstanding common share purchase warrants.

The Company has terminated its non-brokered private placement as announced by the Company on November 19, 2026, due to current market conditions.

Dr. Keith Barron has agreed to provide a loan of up to US$1,500,000 to the Company to be advanced from time to time in principal amounts as agreed by the parties (the "Loan"). The Loan is unsecured, bears interest at 2% per annum and matures twelve months and one day after demand for repayment is given by the Lender, which may be provided at any time following the date hereof. The proceeds of the Loan will be used for exploration expenses and general working capital.

Dr. Keith Barron is a related party of the Company by virtue of the fact that he is Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, a promoter and a principal shareholder of the Company, and as a result, each advance and repayment under the Loan constitutes a "Related Party Transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying upon an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 in respect of the Related Party Transaction, in reliance on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the Related Party Transaction, collectively, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report related to the Loan more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Loan as required by MI 61-101, as the Company wished to organize the Loan on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

The Company further announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 3,747,243 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of the Company (the "Offering"), which closed in tranches on December 13, 2024, and December 23, 2024. Each Warrant is exercisable at a price of C$0.75, with 2,726,499 Warrants expiring on December 13, 2026, and 1,020,744 Warrants expiring on December 23, 2026. The Company intends to extend the expiry date for these Warrants by 12 months to December 13, 2027, and December 23, 2027, respectively for each tranche of Warrants. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The extension of the expiry date of the Warrants is subject to the acceptance of the TSXV.

Dr. Keith Barron participated in the Offering (subscribing through Bambazonke Holdings Ltd., a wholly-owned company of Dr. Barron) and accordingly was issued 888,889 of the Warrants, all of which Dr. Barron continues to hold (the "Insider Warrants"). Dr. Barron's ownership of the Insider Warrants renders the Warrant expiry date extension a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101. However, the extension is exempt from the requirements of Part 5 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of Dr. Keith Barron's interest in the extension does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

The Loan and the Warrant extension were approved by the members of the board of directors of the Company who are independent for purposes of the related party transactions, being all directors other than Dr. Barron. No special committee was established in connection with the Loan or Warrant extension, and no materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements regarding potential additional advances pursuant to the Loan, eventual repayment of the Loan or any part thereof by Aurania, the use by Aurania of funds received pursuant to the Loan, the anticipated extension relating to the Warrants and the acceptance thereof by the TSXV, Aurania's objectives, goals or future plans, and estimates of market conditions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Aurania, including the assumption that there will be no material adverse change in metal prices, all necessary consents, licenses, permits and approvals will be obtained, including various local government licenses and the market, and the assumption that the extension of the Warrants will be accepted by the TSXV. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things: a failure to obtain or delays in obtaining the required regulatory licenses, permits, approvals and consents; an inability to access financing as needed, including pursuant to the Loan; an inability to fund or extend the payment of Ecuador mineral concession fees with such failure to pay could result in the forfeiture of such mineral concessions; an inability to fund the administrative fees imposed by the Ecuadorian Control and Regulation Agency (ARCOM for its Spanish acronym) on the mining sector which could render the Company insolvent; a general economic downturn, a volatile stock price, labour strikes, political unrest, changes in the mining regulatory regime governing Aurania; a failure to comply with environmental regulations; a weakening of market and industry reliance on precious metals and base metals; a failure to acquire interests in mineral exploration properties or maintain the Company's interest in its current properties and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Aurania cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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