VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2026 / Panther Minerals Inc. ("Panther" or the "Company") (CSE:PURR)(OTCQB:GLIOF)(FWB:2BC) announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

The Order allows eligible venture issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on June 30. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters.

Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending September 30 and the third quarter (Q3) ending March 31; and

Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of June 30) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of December 31).

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of no more than $10 million, having been a reporting issuer in at least one Canadian jurisdiction for at least 12 months and having ?led all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

The ?rst period for which the Company will not ?le an interim ?nancial report and related MD&A will be for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026.

About Panther Minerals Inc.

Panther Minerals Inc. is a North American critical minerals exploration company. Its portfolio includes the Rubidium Ridge lithium-cesium-tantalum property near Atikokan, Ontario, the East Brouillan property in Quebec, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mesa Top uranium property in New Mexico. Panther trades on the CSE under the symbol PURR, on the OTCQB under the symbol GLIOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 2BC.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ram Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please call 877-305-4150, email info@pantherminerals.ca or visit www.pantherminerals.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, audit outcomes, regulatory or exchange approvals, market conditions, competitive pressures, global economic shifts, and the Company's ability to execute its strategy. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Management Discussion & Analysis available on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca) for additional risk factors. Panther Minerals undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Panther Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/panther-minerals-adopts-semi-annual-reporting-1351967