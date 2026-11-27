Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Viro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VIRO) (the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan to a director of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 200,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share, exercisable for a period of two years following the date of grant. The options vested 100% on the date of grant and will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

About Viro Resources Ltd.

Viro Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Canada. The Company's strategy is to build shareholder value through systematic exploration, disciplined project evaluation, and responsible development.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the options granted by the Company and the terms thereof. The words "expected", "will", "will have", "will be", "estimated" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

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