Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form" or the "Company") announced today its financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, the first quarter of fiscal 2027. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Financial Highlights

Against the backdrop of a soft Canadian construction market and the Company's first quarter of direct operations in Missouri, the Company reports:

Revenue for the first quarter decreased 7.52% to $1,367,898 compared to $1,479,187 in the quarter ended 30 September 2025, mainly due to declines in Nudura Insulated Concrete Forms ("ICF") sales (-18.71%), the Company's largest product line, Helix (-85.83%), ICF accessories (-69.96%) and Monopour (-14.36%). The decrease was partially offset by growth in Bracing (+51.73%), Fast-Tube (+94.07%) and Fastfoot (+16.37%) sales. The growth in Bracing and Fastfoot was mainly due to the establishment of the Company's Missouri operations.

Gross profit increased 2.11% to $533,349 from $522,333, and gross margin improved to 39.0% from 35.3%. Cost of sales fell 12.78%, faster than revenue, reflecting a shift in sales mix towards higher margin products, lower sales of low margin products and the contribution from Missouri.

Operating expenses increased 15.57% to $290,980. General and administrative expenses rose 28.77% to $233,319, mainly due to higher wages and benefits (+40.09%) and research and development expenses (+84.57%), while selling and marketing expenses fell 18.31% to $57,661.

Earnings from operations declined 10.42% to $242,369, compared to $270,553 in the same quarter last year. Operating margin was 17.7% compared to 18.3%.

Other income fell 95.20% to $2,246, compared to $46,840 in the same quarter last year, following the retirement of a short-term investment to acquire property in White Rock.

Net earnings for the quarter were $179,945 ($0.020 per share), down 24.21% from $237,434 ($0.026 per share) in the same quarter last year.

Financial Position

As of 30 September 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,788,621, up $193,280 (12.1%) from $1,595,341 at 30 June 2026 and up $451,912 (33.8%) from $1,336,709 at 30 September 2025.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $329,548 (2025: $362,982). Cash of $123,932 was used in investing activities, comprising property and equipment ($17,391), product development ($47,001) and intangible assets ($59,540). Cash of $30,566 was used in financing activities for lease payments on the Delta, BC office and warehouses.

Total assets grew to $7,844,954 from $7,436,824 at 30 June 2026, and shareholders' equity increased to $6,497,998 from $6,318,053.

The Company has no long-term debt other than lease liabilities, with total liabilities of $1,346,956, ensuring financial stability and flexibility for future growth.

Product and Market Update

Fab-Form continues to focus on its core product lines while advancing innovative solutions in concrete forming technology. Highlights for the quarter include:

U.S. Expansion - Missouri Branch

The Missouri branch generated revenue of $306,003 in its first quarter of operations, representing 22.4% of Company revenue. Its gross profit was $186,050, a gross margin of 60.8%, and it contributed 34.9% of Company gross profit. The decision to operate directly in Missouri responds to U.S. tariffs, the need for shorter delivery times for U.S. customers and a soft Canadian construction market. Tariffs are now paid only on steel costs rather than on selling prices, reducing the Company's exposure. Tariffs are expected to remain a challenge for steel exports to the U.S., and any further changes could affect steel product sales growth.

The Missouri location provides quick access to all U.S. states, supports distributors and contractors, and ties into the Company's target of US$3 million in additional revenue within 24 months. It also provides a base to introduce Fast-Tube 3.0, Space-R, Flex-R, Ever-Wall and Zuckle 2XK into the U.S. market.

Fast-Tube

Fast-Tube sales almost doubled, rising 94.07% to $82,224. In late September, a record test pour was completed at the Company's Springfield, Missouri warehouse, in which a 40-foot Fast-Tube column was poured in just 70 minutes, a speed the Company believes no other forming system can match, and which demonstrates the pouring advantages Fast-Tube offers contractors over cardboard tubes.

New Patent Applications and Zuckle 2XK

During the quarter the Company applied for two new patents, Ever-Wall and Zuckle 2XK.

The Company also completed the design and specification of the new version of its drill adjustable wall aligner, Zuckle 2XK. Production of the first batch began shortly after quarter end, and the product is expected to be available to customers in mid-February 2027 from both the Delta, BC and Missouri locations. Recent test profiles show a load capacity approaching 13,000 lb, and the product has been engineered for low-cost production.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Fab-Form Industries Ltd. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

About Fab-Form

Fab-Form Industries Ltd. is a leading innovator in concrete forming solutions, committed to enhancing construction efficiency and sustainability worldwide. The Company has been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: FBF) since 2000.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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