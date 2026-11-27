Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Blade Resources Inc. (CSE: AZCU) (FSE: C3M) (the "Company") has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced on October 13, 2026 and upsized on November 16, 2026. For this tranche, the Company issued 20,300,329 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.30 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $6,090,098.70. Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") of the Company, and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of thirty-six months following closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to utilize the proceeds of the Offering to continue exploration and development at the Hot Breccia project, located near Hayden, Arizona, and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with closing the first tranche of the Offering, the Company paid finders' fees of $123,187.90 and issued 410,626 common share purchase warrants ("Finder Warrants") to certain eligible parties who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of thirty-six months following closing of the Offering.

The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

Concurrently with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued 542,500 Shares to Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo") in partial satisfaction of a top-up right arising under the definitive assignment agreement dated February 12, 2026. The top-up right was triggered by the completion of the Offering and the parties agreed to settle the entitlement through a cash payment of $175,000 and the issuance of 542,500 Shares to Prismo, which settlement constitutes full satisfaction of the top-up right.

Certain directors, officers and insiders of the Company participated in the Offering for an aggregate total of $228,000 in Units. Further, Prismo is an insider of the Company by virtue of holding more than 10% of the Company's Shares. The participation by such insiders is considered a "related-party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the details of the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing the Offering and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Blade Resources Inc.

Blade Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the development of the Hot Breccia project, an emerging copper-gold porphyry located near Hayden Arizona, USA. Hot Breccia's 227 unpatented mining claims lay in the heart of the Arizona porphyry copper province, within sight of the Hayden Copper Smelter (Asarco) and Freeport's Christmas Mine. Historic exploration on the property conducted by Bear Creek Mining (then a Kennecott subsidiary), in a venture with Conoco Inc., from 1972 through 1981 discovered substantial porphyry copper skarn mineralization in multiple drill holes and confirmed the presence of a large, mineralized Laramide age porphyry; with the grade and tonnage yet to be determined.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among on things: the intended use of proceeds from the Offering and the potential exercise of Warrants. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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